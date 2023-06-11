Newcastle Herald
History | Uncovering pagan objects and other magical superstitious secrets in old Hunter homes

By Mike Scanlon
June 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Bob Gulliver in his basement. The clothing was hidden in the ceiling above him. Pictures by Mike Scanlon
WE'RE a superstitious lot.

