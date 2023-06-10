Human cost of interest rate hikes keeps climbing

SOMETIMES knowing the blow is coming can make it worse.
As well as the moment of impact, the pain stretches into instants of anticipation.
That may have been how it felt for millions of Australians on Tuesday, when the Reserve Bank of Australia sent interest rates higher again. Worse, it indicated there was little chance of that trend running out of steam.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe, pictured, warns that the narrow path of driving down inflation while dodging a recession is getting harder to navigate, indicating that a "couple of years" of slow growth may be the price of fighting off further inflation.
With borrowers already dealing with an 11-year high of 4.1 per cent, they are facing the most aggressive adjustment to monetary policy since the 1980s, while the ratio of wages to debt is more disparate than ever.
The results are clear.
Homelessness in this region is an issue that has been covered extensively in these pages, and the "hidden homeless" who scrape by with the help of their networks suggests it's likely that the problem is more insidious than we know.
This is coupled with more onerous mortgage conditions, a straining rental market and a safety net of social housing that can't meet demand.
Mr Lowe pointed to employment as a success for the central bank, but warned even that improvement could be short-lived.
"I want to make it clear, though, that the desire to preserve the gains in the labour market does not mean that the board will tolerate higher inflation persisting," Mr Lowe said on Tuesday.
"There is a limit to how long inflation can stay above the target band.
"The longer it stays there, the greater the risk that inflation expectations adjust and the harder, and more costly, it will be to get inflation back to target".
Mr Lowe puts it simply: "If inflation stays high, this will damage the economy and all Australians will feel the effects."
It's fair to say the effects are already felt, and some might wonder if the cure is almost as severe as the disease given that a series of sharp rises over the past year have apparently failed to mitigate the problem.
No-one would argue that the path ahead of the RBA is simple, but the pain on households, and their capacity to brace for the good of the economy, has a limit.
Economics carry a human cost and, like most other bills at the moment, it seems to be rising.
