NEWCASTLE-BASED surfer Sarah Baum describes qualifying for her maiden Olympic Games as a "dream come true".
The 29-year-old will represent native South Africa in Paris in 2024, having secured a spot via this week's International Surfing Association Games in El Salvador.
Baum and fellow South African surfer Jordy Smith were both confirmed as the best-placed athletes, women's and men's respectively, from the African continent.
"Ever since I can remember I would love to sit and watch athletes compete at the Olympic Games. I always thought how cool it would be to tell your family one day that you were an Olympian, it is something I've always dreamt of," Baum posted on social media.
"Life throws us some crazy challenges and this week to say the least has been a rollercoaster of emotions. I am proud to represent my country, family and friends."
Baum surfed eight heats at the event, featuring four wins. She finished with a third in the seventh round of repechage.
ISA Games competition was scheduled to wrap up on Thursday (AEST).
