Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle-based surfer Sarah Baum earns Olympic Games debut, representing South Africa in Paris in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Baum at Newcastle's Surfest earlier this year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Sarah Baum at Newcastle's Surfest earlier this year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE-BASED surfer Sarah Baum describes qualifying for her maiden Olympic Games as a "dream come true".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.