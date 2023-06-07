Newcastle Herald
Shute Shield rugby union: Donny Freeman injury a 'massive concern' for Hunter Wildfires

By James Gardiner
June 8 2023 - 7:00am
Donny Freeman (right) comes into help make a tackle in the Wildfires' 31-10 win over Easts. Picture by Stewart Hazell
DONNY Freeman will consult an orthopaedic surgeon this week but faces at least six weeks on the sideline, and possibly the season, with a syndesmosis injury in a major blow to the Hunter Wildfires' Shute Shield premiership hopes.

