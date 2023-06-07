MACQUARIE coach Matt Roach will continue weighing up options for his halves combination this week following the suspension of Bayden Searle.
The Scorpions No.7 was handed a one-game ban by Newcastle Rugby League's match review committee for a careless high tackle in last round's 22-14 loss to Wyong.
Searle, having already offended during the previous 12 months, took the early guilty plea and will now miss Saturday's clash with The Entrance at Lyall Peacock Field.
He had recently teamed back up alongside five-eighth Jeremy Gibson, who missed the early parts of the 2023 campaign.
Roach could slide Kerrod Holland across from the centres to partner Gibson or potentially promote Jayden Wright, who played in last year's grand final.
"That's an option [moving Holland]. We also have Jayden Wright, who is in good form and has played well for us at half previously," Roach told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday after the judiciary charges were released.
"Just a matter of finding the right balance for the side considering all the others we have out currently."
Macquarie's Connor Kirkwood returned from a lay-off on Saturday but injured pair Luke Higgins and Bobby Treacy have yet to get back on the field.
* FOUR players escaped with a warning this week, first-time offenders from three different clubs all entering early guilty pleas.
Northern Hawks duo Lachlan Williams (dangerous contact) and Josh Toole (careless high tackle) as well as Central's Ethan Campbell and Myles Lee-Tauli from The Entrance, both for dangerous throws.
* HAWKS playmaker Scott Briggs wasn't charged for a tackle on opposite number Ryan Stig (Wests) on Saturday with "contact not deemed late".
* LADDER: Maitland 18; Cessnock, Wyong 16; Souths 14; Macquarie, Entrance 12; Wests, Central 9; Lakes 8; Northern 6; Kurri 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
