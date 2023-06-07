WITH an average age in the high teens, a youthful Newcastle representative squad could easily be described as inexperienced ahead of the women's open State Championships.
Scott New, approaching his third Hockey NSW campaign as coach, disagrees.
"We've probably got four players in their 20s and the rest are still teenagers," New told the Newcastle Herald leading up to the June long weekend carnival in Sydney.
"But a lot of them have experienced under-18 national level or are about to go away at under-18 national level. There's a couple who were playing under 21s for NSW not that long ago.
"Ellie Baldwin has just been selected to attend a Jillaroos (Aussie under 21s) camp and Estelle Hughes is coming off winning a title with the NSW Pride.
"So even though they are young they are starting to get experience. It's time we actually said these girls are experienced players who just happen to be young."
Maliah Abell will be the youngest player for Newcastle around the 16-17 mark while co-captain Hughes, a decade her senior, will be the eldest.
Abell debuts alongside Hannah Baxter, Maddison Drewitt, Gemma O'Rourke and Jenna Marshall, who was called up this week to replace an injured Sylvia Knott.
She's also part of a strong sisterly connection, marking up in the defensive line next to Teyjah Abell while two other sets of siblings - Baldwin twins Ellie and Hunter, goalkeeper Makenzi Harvey and Sienna - don the Newcastle uniform as well.
"There wouldn't be too many times that's happened [three sets of sisters representing Newcastle together at the same time]," New said.
"Being the same age, Hunter and Ellie have played all the way through together and they certainly know each other's games back to front which is an advantage.
"Makenzi and Sienna played with each other last year at this level [State Championships] but Tayjah and Maliah have only played together at club level.
"It's nice for them all and we almost had four sets, but Hannah Baxter's sister Grace is now based down in Canberra."
Newcastle fell short of the semi-finals at home in 2022.
"We were a bit unlucky last year, we had one poor game against Orange and just missed out on making the semis," New said.
"We play Orange again this year so we've got a chance for redemption.
"Hopefully we can give ourselves a shot at reaching the top four. A few of the girls have said it's time we start knocking on the door so that's certainly the aim somewhere around there."
Newcastle open against Goulburn at Macarthur Hockey Complex on Saturday.
NEWCASTLE: Maliah Abell, Tayjah Abell (c) Ellie Baldwin, Hunter Baldwin, Hannah Baxter, Bianca Cheetham, Maddison Drewitt, Makenzi Harvey, Sienna Harvey, Estelle Hughes (c), Jenna Marshall, Gemma O'Rourke, Charlotte Tarleton, Matilda Woolnough.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
