Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Semi-final goal for youthful Newcastle representative squad at open women's Hockey NSW State Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 7 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW representative Estelle Hughes will be one of Newcastle's co-captains at the women's open State Championships in Sydney over the June long weekend. Picture by Marina Neil
NSW representative Estelle Hughes will be one of Newcastle's co-captains at the women's open State Championships in Sydney over the June long weekend. Picture by Marina Neil

WITH an average age in the high teens, a youthful Newcastle representative squad could easily be described as inexperienced ahead of the women's open State Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.