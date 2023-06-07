A proud Kiwi, Leo Thompson knows that he will never get to play State of Origin.
It's why the promising Knights prop is relishing the thought of coming up against Brisbane's star-studded forward pack on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, set to start in the front row alongside Daniel Saifiti at Suncorp Stadium, faces arguably the toughest assignment yet of his short 28-game career trying to halt Broncos and NSW bulldozer Payne Haas.
"I'm excited," Thompson told the Newcastle Herald.
"I always love to, and I'm curious how I match up to the best in the game.
"They've got an Origin pack, so I'm excited for the challenge. They're one of the best packs in the game.
"I won't ever be able to play Origin, but to be able to come up against an Origin forward pack - I welcome the challenge."
Haas, who is the same age as Thompson, has averaged 190 run-metres per game in 2023. He makes more post-contract metres than any other NRL player, an average 72.4 metres a game.
"We don't want them being fresh, having set starts, because they've got blokes like Payne Haas," Knights lock Adam Elliott said of Brisbane's pack, which also features Maroons reps Thomas Flegler and Pat Carrigan.
"But if you can put them in back-to-back cycles - actually I'll re-phrase that because I don't think back-to-back cycles matters for Payne Haas.
"He's a different beast. I think he was built in a lab.
"But it would be good to put their forward pack through a few cycles so we can wear them down."
Thompson, a rugby union convert who has come along in leaps and bounds, starting 11 of 12 games this season, said he considered Haas one of the best props in the game.
'Fish', 'Leota' - they're two of the best props in the game," Thompson said, referencing fellow Kiwis and Penrith props Moses Leota and James Fisher-Harris.
"Josh Papali'i, I learnt a bit off him down at the Raiders. But Payne is probably one of the best props at the moment."
Despite the obvious threat Haas presents, Thompson said the Knights couldn't place too much attention on one player.
"Every now and then coming up against a team [you might focus on an individual], but they've got a pretty solid pack," he said.
"Both their props and Carrigan ... we'll be focusing on all of them."
The Knights are aiming to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season in Brisbane. The Broncos, equal on points with leaders Penrith, have won their past two games against the Sharks and Warriors.
Former Raider Thompson, who didn't play against the Broncos in Brisbane last year, said it would be up to Newcastle's pack to lay the platform on Saturday.
"I think that is where the game is won, or most of the time it is," he said. "If your middle is dominating, then usually you're winning."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
