RHYS Bray has been the best openside breakaway in Hunter rugby for the past two seasons and now he has his eye on a NSW Country jersey.
Bray is part of a new-look Hunter team gunning for the Richardson Shield at the Country Championships in Tamworth this weekend.
The Merewether on-baller steps up to senior rep rugby after playing juniors for NSW Country and spending time in NSW Gen Blue squad.
Bray will combine with Sam Callow, who is captain, and University tackle buster Toa Havea in the Hunter back-row.
Hunter were relegated to the Richardson Shield after finishing seventh last year.
The nine zone teams have been split into three pools.
The top six teams from 2022 will contest the Caldwell Cup. Pool A is comprised of defending champions Central Coast, Illawarra and Central North. Central West, Far North Coast and Mid North Coast are pool B.
Hunter are in Pool C alongside Western Plains and New England.
The winner of Pool A and Pool B will meet in the final of the Caldwell Cup.
The winner of Pool C will play the fifth-placed team from Pool A and B for the Richardson Shield.
"I emailed Country a few months ago explaining the situation last year and asking to be retained in the Caldwell Cup," said Hunter coach Martin Brett, who is has the reins for a second year. "That hasn't happened. Now the task is to win the Richardson Shield.
"I'll be disappointed if we don't make the final. We have a fast and mobile team. Our back-row especially is very strong. I know NSW Country selectors have an eye on a few of our players."
Southern Beaches are the only premier rugby club without a player in the 23-man squad.
Three players - Tiwana Thompson-Paringatai, Tom Wald and Jessie Bridges - play in the Suburban competition.
"Tiwana is loosehead prop for Singleton," Brett said. "He is a strong scrummager, has great energy and good skills. Nick Wald , a back-rower, is new to Singleton. He was at the Hunter Wildfires last year and is big body with a great skill set. Jesse plays for Medowie, is an outside back and is electrifying.
"It is an exciting squad. We have plenty of pace and versatility."
Hunter women and colts teams will also be chasing titles in Tamworth
Hunter: Tiwana Thompson-Paringatai, Pat Teddy, Harry Chapman, Hunter Burke, Zane Dallinger, Sam Callow (c), Rhys Bray, Toa Havea, Murray Sutherland, Kalani Grant, Hamish McKie, Raniera Petersen, Mick Taylor, Jesse Bridge, Pat Batey, Dave Aoke, Matt Baggs, Tom Vincent, Sam Townsley, Marcus Christensen, Nick Wald, Shaq Gaby, Sam Parkinson.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
