Three people have been charged with drug supply related and police pursuit offences in the Hunter region.
Earlier this year, Raptor Squad North detectives commenced an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs and firearm offences.
Following extensive inquiries, about 9.20am on Tuesday, June 6, police executed a search warrant at a home at Kurri Kurri.
Two women at the property aged 28 and 23, were arrested.
During the search, police located approximately 400 grams of methylamphetamine, bupromorphene strips, $6515 in cash, and other items consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs.
The items were seized to undergo further forensic examination.
Police also attempted to talk to a 24-year-old man on Groves Road at Bennetts Green, however, he allegedly fled the scene in a car.
After allegedly failing to stop as directed, two short pursuits were initiated in the Lake Macquarie area, before they were terminated due to safety concerns.
Police located the vehicle parked outside a property at Edgeworth, and with assistance from specialist police, including the Tactical Operations Unit, PolAir and the Police Dog Squad, established a perimeter before the man was arrested at a nearby residence.
A crime scene warrant was then executed at the address, where police seized knuckle dusters and a small amount of suspected prohibited drugs.
Soon after, detectives attended a storage unit complex at Wallsend, where they executed a search warrant and seized a number of allegedly stolen number plates and a mobile phone sim card.
The 24-year-old man was taken to Toronto Police station and charged with two counts of deal with property proceeds of crime, participate criminal group contribute criminal, large commercial prohibited drug supply, as well as 12 offences relating to the police pursuits, including two counts of class A motor vehicle speed over 45km/h and drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.
He was refused bail to appear before Toronto Local Court on Wednesday, June 7.
The two women were taken to Cessnock Police Station, where the 28-year-old woman was charged with supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, and participate criminal group contribute criminal.
The 23-year-old woman was charged with supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, participate criminal group contribute criminal and possess prohibited drug.
They were both refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday, June 7.
Inquiries by Raptor North continue.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
