A MAN, 24, accused of supplying large quantities of methamphetamine and leading police on a number of pursuits is behind bars after a raid at Kurri Kurri and a siege at Edgeworth on Tuesday.
Tyson Leota appeared in Toronto Local Court on Wednesday charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of ice, participating in a criminal group, dealing with the proceeds of crime and a string of driving offences.
He did not enter any pleas or apply for bail and the drug supply charges were adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in August.
Mr Leota will appear in Belmont Local Court next week in relation to the police pursuit and driving while disqualified charges.
As well as Mr Leota, Strike Force Raptor North detectives charged Samantha Tennant, 28, and 23-year-old Mikayla Tennant with supplying drugs, participating in a criminal group and dealing with the proceeds of crime after the women were arrested during the raid at Kurri Kurri on Tuesday morning.
The two women spent Tuesday night in a cell, but were both granted strict conditional bail in Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday. They will also appear in Newcastle Local Court in August.
Detectives say earlier this year they launched an investigation into the supply of drugs and firearm offences in the Hunter and, following inquiries, raided the house at Kurri Kurri about 9.20am on Tuesday.
During the search, police allegedly located about 400 grams of methamphetamine, buprenorphine strips, $6515 in cash and other items related to drug supply.
The items were seized and will undergo further forensic testing.
A short time after the raid and the arrest of the two women, police attempted to speak to Mr Leota at Bennetts Green.
However, they say he took off in a car, triggering two separate pursuits across Lake Macquarie, which were both terminated due to safety concerns.
Police say they located the vehicle parked outside a property at Edgeworth and, with assistance from specialist police including the Tactical Operations Unit, PolAir and the Police Dog Squad, established a perimeter before Mr Leota was arrested at a nearby house.
Police searched the address and allegedly found knuckle dusters and a small amount of drugs.
Detectives then raided a storage unit at Wallsend and found stolen number plates and a mobile phone sim card.
Strike Force Raptor North say investigations are continuing.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.