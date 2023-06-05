Plans for a massive apartment complex at Wallsend are back on the table.
A Charlestown building company has lodged an application with City of Newcastle to modify development consent for the 230-unit project and allow site works to start by October.
The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel approved plans in 2016 for 13 residential buildings up to five storeys high off Victory Parade next to Brickworks Park.
The Newcastle Herald reported in 2019 that SNL Building had lodged revised plans for a seniors village on the site, but this application was withdrawn in late 2020.
SNL has now applied to modify the original 2016 development consent to defer developer contribution payments to "facilitate the early completion of remediation works over the site".
The company wants to make the payments before the council issues an occupation certificate for the development, rather than at the earlier construction certificate stage.
"As the site remediation works, in isolation, will not trigger the requirement for additional public infrastructure or community facilities, it is considered reasonable to defer the requirement to pay development contributions until such time that the site is used for residential purposes," the modification application says.
The builder must start works on the site before October 7 or the development consent will lapse.
Property records show a company associated with SNL director Simon Livingstone bought two adjoining sites next to the park in 2014.
The development site is south of Newcastle Road and 500 metres west of the Jesmond roundabout.
An SNL spokesman told the Newcastle Herald in 2016 that the site was a rare opportunity for large-scale in-fill residential development.
"It's a pretty cracking site in terms of the amenity that it's afforded," the spokesman said.
"It's got all of that Brickworks Park public open space on that southern boundary. You've got Ausgrid next door ... and the light industrial fronting Newcastle Road.
"It's not constrained by immediately adjoining any other residential development.
"When you have a look at the site, if you tried to put that built form into a site that was in a more suburban setting with traditional housing on either side, you might run into a few issues."
The Herald approached SNL for comment.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
