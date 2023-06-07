GOOGLE new Knights recruit Rima Butler and one of the first things you'll find is a video of her maiden and only NRLW try.
A barnstorming effort for her old side Parramatta last season, the play gives you an idea of the type of player the Newcastle Knights have signed for the upcoming season.
In just her second NRLW game, Butler charged at the defence 10 metres away from the try-line, split two Gold Coast Titans players, and then steamrolled the fullback.
Her try might not have won Parramatta the match, but from then on Butler, unsurprisingly, played every game as the Eels rode an unlikely path to the NRLW grand final.
"It's different scoring your first NRLW try, you don't forget it," she said this week.
Butler's solo run in that round-four game last season was somewhat reminiscent of a try former Knights skipper Millie Boyle scored in a semi-final just two weeks later.
An integral part of Newcastle's inaugural premiership success last year, Boyle has since signed with the Sydney Roosters.
A NSW and Australian forward, she was always going to be hard to replace, but Butler, who can play front and back row, hopes to go some way to filling the void this season.
"I hope so, I know it's a big void to fill," she said. "But I hope that I can bring something to the team, and even do one better.
"I haven't had any discussions about positions, but I know I want to play somewhere in the middle. I love working hard and the engine room is one of the hardest places to play. I don't mind, I'll play anywhere."
A south-west Sydney product, Butler began playing rugby league with Minto Cobras in under-18s. The now 25-year-old never played in a boys competition as a child, but dabbled in rugby union before trying league.
"When I was younger it wasn't really a big thing, I was playing netball," she said.
"In year 12, I was playing union and I made the CHS [Combined High Schools] team the first year. My friend then suggested rugby league ... and I haven't looked back. When I started out, I was playing fullback. Now I'm a prop, so something's gone different there."
Butler's journey over the past seven years has not only taken her from the back of the field to the front, but via the Sharks, where she first played at a rep level, and more recently via Wentworthville in the NSW Women's Premiership, and Parramatta.
In her first NRLW campaign last year, Butler got to experience playing in a grand final, but the agony of losing it to the Knights.
The prop, who has a four-year-old son, Cassius, hopes to go one better with Newcastle, who she has joined for at least 2023.
"I wanted to get outside my little box down in Campbelltown, a fresh start," Butler, who grew up in Australia but has Kiwi parents, said. "I knew Newcastle would be the perfect place. To join a premiership-winning side is even better. It's like the cherry on the cake."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
