Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Watch

The third whale stuck in smart drumlines or ocean debris on the NSW coast this week

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A humpback calf freed itself from a SMART drumline just 20 metres out from the shore of Newcastle Beach this morning as scores of people observed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.