A humpback calf freed itself from a SMART drumline just 20 metres out from the shore of Newcastle Beach this morning as scores of people observed.
It is the third whale to become tangled in a drumline or ocean debris this week, after extensive rescues off the coast of Norah Head and Wollongong.
Volunteer research and rescue group ORRCA told the Newcastle Herald the calf was being closely monitored after freeing itself.
A licensed drone was used off Merewether Ocean Baths to check the whale was swimming normally and did not have any further debris attached.
Licensed drone operator and ORRCA volunteer Daryn McKenny said he first noticed the whale "incredibly close to the shore" while on a morning run around 8am.
It was circling slowly instead of heading north as expected of whales in winter.
Mr McKennny returned home around 10:30am before receiving a call for action. Onlookers had alerted ORRCA to the humpback's entanglement.
It is understood the whale freed itself before intervention from ORRCA was needed. It travelled towards Bar Beach and the Bogey Hole before returning out to sea.
"The drumlines have a mechanism for this type of engagement," Mr McKenny said, but the line caught on the humpback for longer than usual. It is believed the drumline's technology assisted the whale in becoming free.
Contractors for the SMART drumline, managed by NSW Department of Fisheries, were joined by another pod of whales travelling north as they returned buoys to their usual places on the drumline following the entanglement.
"We had two pods of whales out this morning," Mr McKenny said of what he described as a "very busy" morning for Newcastle Beach.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
