THE relief Kathleen Folbigg felt when she was released from prison on Monday was shared not only by her close friends and legal team, but by the many other legal and academic minds involved along the way.
University of Newcastle Legal Centre director Shaun McCarthy, who has formerly acted as Ms Folbigg's instructing solicitor, said he had heard from many of the students who helped him work on her case between 2013 and 2017.
Mr McCarthy said he felt a sense of relief that all of the medical and scientific evidence was now being looked at more closely.
"The sense of relief has really flowed from the pardon flowing from the decision of the Attorney General on Monday," he said. "The wheels of justice can turn slowly."
"Concerns about the convictions gained significant support after the publication of a thesis and booked titled Murder, Medicine and Motherhood by academic Emma Cuncliffe in 2011, and the legal centre took up the case with three Newcastle barristers in 2013."
Mr McCarthy met with Ms Folbigg in jail to speak to her at length, as well as communicating by letter. He saw the case as having parallels with the Lindy Chamberlain case, saying it went to "the heart of the rule of law".
Under his supervision, fourth-year legal centre students went through the transcripts of Ms Folbigg's trial and researched "similar wrongful conviction cases" in the UK, England, as well as undertaking extensive research into the advances in medicine and science since the 2003 trial, he said.
"That was significant, even at that time," Mr McCarthy said.
"There were a series of similar cases where convictions had been overturned so it was quite pivotal in terms of the research being undertaken."
The team put together a case for a judicial review, which was successful, and while the first inquiry did not go Ms Folbigg's way, it was an important first step, Mr McCarthy said.
"The fact that we were able to get the first inquiry was very important," he said.
"Many students have written to me over the past couple of days recalling their time at the centre and their work on the case and the impact the case has had on their legal career ... reflecting on the importance of public interest advocacy, and social justice.
"This pardon has certainly made them reflect on the contribution they made during their time at the centre."
The legal centre continues to work on cases, with requests from people seeking their support.
"We get requests from people asking us to review cases that involve potential miscarriages of justice, and also cold cases, so that is a constant thing that we're doing at the legal centre.
"The law students are great at research and analysis. Having a large number of students undertaking this type of research is of enormous assistance for a client, and they get to put into practise what they are learning in class by working on a high-profile public interest case."
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
