Westpac helicopter in Supreme Court bid for financial survival

OPERATORS of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have told the Supreme Court that unless legal restrictions on how it is allowed to operate are relaxed, the life-saving service may not survive.
There are fears the charitable service, which employs 148 people and operates four rescue helicopters from three bases across northern NSW, including Belmont, could be at risk of collapse due to restrictions on its ability to distribute funds and where it can operate.
The issue stems back to a settlement agreement made in 1992, following a legal challenge by a group of Hunter residents aimed at ensuring assets and donations funded by Hunter, Central Coast and Manning residents were used in those regions, not in the service's expanding footprint.
Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service Limited (Northern), which operates the rescue helicopter service, applied to the court to have its charitable trust modified to a cy-près scheme, commonly called a variation scheme.
Due to the trust deed governing its operations, the service argues it is severely limited in the work it can do and where the helicopters are allowed to operate.
The court heard that 75 per cent of funding for the rescue helicopter service comes from a single contract with NSW Ambulance, plus at least $12 million each year from community donations.
"The essence of Northern's submission is that it will cease to be financially viable if it is not awarded a new contract by the Ambulance Service of NSW when the current contract expires, unless it has been able in the intervening period to expand the area of its operations by entering into new contracts for the provision of helicopter services in new service regions, so that it can make its operations more financially robust," Justice Stephen Robb said.
"In short, Northern wishes to avoid the risk of extinction faced by all species who are dependent upon one source of sustenance, if that source is lost."
The trust deed governing the service dictates it can only operate in dedicated regions and money raised from the public via donations must be quarantined and spent in those areas.
The helicopter service has to apply to the court each time it wants to change the terms of the trust deed and has done so several times in the past due to expansions to Tamworth and Lismore, but is currently restricted to operating in northern NSW.
It asked the court to approve a cy-près scheme that would allow it to operate anywhere in Australia.
Rescue helicopter chief executive Richard Jones said the changes would allow the service to grow and ensure it's long-term viability.
Mr Jones said administration systems were in place to ensure the service maintains its obligations under the terms of the existing trust, which means servicing existing regions and quarantining community donations to those areas.
He said relaxing the operating conditions would allow the service to duplicate those arrangements in new areas, but court approval was needed to amend the trust deed.
Proposed changes to the trust deed were also put forward that would allow the service to investigate providing new services to raise income, including first-aid and aviation training.
"In particular, it will give the flexibility to tender for the provision of helicopter emergency medical services beyond northern NSW and will avoid the need for costly and time-consuming approvals on a piecemeal basis," Mr Jones said.
"For example, if another state government tendered for the provision of helicopter emergency medical services, Northern could lodge a tender and, if successful, Northern would not need to apply to the Supreme Court to be able to commence the work needed to provide the services to new areas.
"It also improves Northern's ability to compete with other helicopter emergency service operators that are not subject to the same trust restrictions in their operations."
Chief financial officer John Candy said the service's contract with NSW Ambulance was due to expire in May 2027, with the possibility of a five-year extension.
Mr Candy said under its current restrictions, Northern could not realistically tender for contracts in other states or territories.
"Currently, due to the geographically limited trust purpose, Northern could only participate in such tenders on a conditional basis - Northern could only commit to provide the services after obtaining court approval to expand - or it would need to seek an urgent decision from the court permitting expansions should Northern be successful," he said.
"The former could place Northern at disadvantage in any tender process. The latter is time-consuming and expensive and may be difficult to achieve depending upon the time period that the tender is open for."
In 2022, the service flew 1580 patient missions, made up of triple-zero responses, hospital transfers and search and rescue missions.
In the financial year to June 2022, it's consolidated revenue was $52.9 million and other revenue was $3.3 million, expenses were $49.5 million, giving it an income of $6.6 million. Donations for the year were $14.2 million.
Mr Candy said the service was too reliant on one income source.
"An ability for Northern to provide services outside of NSW and potentially provide a broader range of services would increase the opportunities Northern has to ensure its longevity and sustainability so that it can continue to provide its life-saving services," he said.
"Being limited to only one contract that may be subject to tender in the future, poses a risk to Northern's survival should it be unsuccessful in the future tender.
"By expanding its service offering and area Northern will be better positioned to be able to compete with other providers for future tenders and contracts."
Justice Robb acknowledged that having to apply to the court each time to change where the service is allowed to operate was onerous.
He said what started as a part-time volunteer service in 1975, had grown into a completely different organisation.
"In this case, the terms of the trust were determined by a settlement agreement in which the parties to the 1991 proceedings had separate interests and agreed to a compromise of those interests ...," he said.
"The work of the trust was initially confined to surf rescue and coastal observation, but that work has evolved significantly into the provision of search, rescue, retrieval, medical aid and medical transfer services across wide areas.
"The financing of the operation of the charitable trust has evolved from being substantially dependent on charitable and commercial donations to involving service fees from a major government institution in the form of the Ambulance Service of NSW."
Justice Robb agreed to allowing the service to expand its helicopter operations and said it should be given as much time as possible to broaden its financial capacity.
"I am satisfied that it is not too early at this time to anticipate the possible consequences of the end of Northern's current contract with the Ambulance Service of NSW," he said.
"There is no benefit in the court delaying the making of a cy-près scheme that extends the areas within Australia in which Northern may provide its helicopter services."
But he declined to approve another proposed change to the trust, raising concerns that the wording of one clause was too broad.
It would allow the service to "directly or indirectly relieve the suffering or distress of people in need by undertaking other activities and providing other services in Australia as the trustee in its absolute and unfettered discretion thinks fit".
Justice Robb said the clause set no limitations on the types of services Northern could offer.
He said it would allow the service to "engage in any activity", which would "involve an impermissible delegation by the court of its jurisdiction and responsibility" under the Charitable Trusts Act..
The matter was adjourned to allow Northern an opportunity to redraft the "unjustifiably broad" clause.
