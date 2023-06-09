Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
In Depth

Supreme Court judge details "risk of extinction" for Westpac Rescue Helicopter due to operating restrictions

Donna Page
By Donna Page
June 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westpac helicopter in Supreme Court bid for financial survival
Westpac helicopter in Supreme Court bid for financial survival

OPERATORS of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have told the Supreme Court that unless legal restrictions on how it is allowed to operate are relaxed, the life-saving service may not survive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.