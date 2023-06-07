CALLUM Conroy won a GPS premiership alongside rugby league stars Joseph Sua'ali'i and Will Penisini at The Kings School and played alongside a host of ACT Brumbies during a season in Canberra.
But if was a love of surfing and box seats at a Knights game which landed Conroy in Newcastle.
Now Newcastle University rugby are reaping the rewards.
The 22-year-old breakaway has been central to the Students' emergence as a premiership contender.
"I was studying and playing footy in Canberra at Uni North Owls," Conroy said. "A mate of mine was living in Newcastle and got hold of some box seats to watch a Knights game and invited me. I stayed in Newcastle a few days and absolutely loved it.
"I remember driving back to the freeway and ringing mum and saying 'I think I'm going to drop my degree and move to Newcastle'.
"I already had my older sister up here so mum was OK with it."
Initially, Conroy was going to continue playing rugby in Canberra but ended up having the 2022 season off to "get my bearings" and surf.
"Looking back, I should have joined the club earlier," he said. "Last year I was bit lazy and I got on the drink a lot. I decided to get back into rugby this year and see where I was at."
From Braidwood, near Batemans Bay on the South Coast, Conroy went to boarding school at Kings in year seven and went on to play in the first XV
"Will Penisini is a good mate," he said.
"I played with Sua'ali'i in 2018 and 2019. We won the premiership in 2018."
Conroy, 22, played colts (under-20s) in Canberra and said it was a big adjustment playing against men in Newcastle.
"I have had a few reality checks on the field," said Conroy, who traded a landscape architecure degree in Canberra for a degree in media production and visual design in Newcastle.
"It is very different. It is a bit slower than I was used to in Canberra. It has been a big adjustment coming into first grade and having to tackle bigger bodies. You just have to get them low."
University coach Sam Berry couldn't be happier with Conroy's progress.
"He is not a big guy, but he is probably the fastest in the team," Berry said. "Against Maitland, he raced across field and made a try-saving tackle in the corner. The lineout went to him at the back and he ran about 95 metres the other way. He has some wheels
"He is also a really strong defender. You can tell that he has been coached well at a younger age. He just knows how to play. I don't have to tell him too much.
"He is teaching me about a couple of things he learnt through school. Different things coaches have told him to look for at the breakdown. When to try and steal the ball and when not to."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
