Lake Macquarie Council has launched a new battery awareness campaign after significant spikes in lithium-ion and household battery fires across the area.
The 'Take Charge of Your Battery Waste' education initiative will teach Lake Macquarie locals how to dispose of batteries safely, including minimising heat and compression which can cause batteries to ignite.
The council's waste operations coordinator Kieran Peter said garbage truck drivers were dealing with battery fires in their vehicles more frequently than ever.
A garbage truck fire began in Lake Macquarie last month after a laptop was placed in a usual bin. An average of four fires are reported weekly statewide because of batteries disposed in waste bins.
"We've had instances where fires have broken out in the trucks and community members have helped our staff manage fires with garden hoses while waiting for emergency services," Mr Peter said.
"This is a very real threat to safety for our staff, vehicles, locals and their properties," he said.
Waste services manager Paul Collins said a rise in lithium-ion powered products had contributed to an increase in battery fires.
The education campaign comes after Fire and Rescue NSW recorded 180 lithium-ion battery fires in 2022, up from just 16 in 2021. Related injuries have also risen.
"When these batteries reach the end of their life or become damaged, people often mistakenly think it's okay to throw them away in the garbage or recycling bin," Mr Collins said.
"We're calling on all Lake Mac residents to take charge of their battery waste by taking it to appropriate drop-off facilities for recycling, which helps protect our drivers, vehicles and the wider community," he said.
The council has added a free lithium-ion battery drop-off at the Awaba Community Recycling Centre, and offers recycling options for other household batteries at a number of Council facilities, including most libraries.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
