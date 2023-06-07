Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Key duo to bring X-factor as Wanderers look to kick-start season

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 8 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers captain Piers Morrell is due back in a forfnight from a shoulder injury. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wanderers captain Piers Morrell is due back in a forfnight from a shoulder injury. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren hopes a week off to freshen up combined with the return of game-breaking forwards Nimi Qio and Piers Morrell will help kick-start the Two Blues campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.