WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren hopes a week off to freshen up combined with the return of game-breaking forwards Nimi Qio and Piers Morrell will help kick-start the Two Blues campaign.
Wanderers are in fourth spot on 16 points from just two wins. Five of their six losses have been by less than seven points.
"We are in the top four because of bonus points," Hefren said. "The break has come at a good time. We can freshen up and reset. Nimi returns from a knee injury next game and Piers is on the horizon. Both bring a bit of X-factor which we have been lacking."
Jack Young made a welcomed appearance for Wanderers against Maitland. The halfback is playing for the Hunter Wildfires, but returned from a shoulder reconstruction for the Two Blues to get confidence. He played off the bench in third grade, started on the wing in seconds and played the final 10 minutes in the top grade.
Young is expected to play for the Wildfires in second grade against Eastwood next round.
** The Hunter colts and men's teams will finalise preparations for the Country Championship with a training session alongside the Wildfires on Thursday night.
** A funeral service for Maitland Blacks' much loved club doctor Brian McDonald will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, East Maitland, on Friday at 2pm.
** Merewether junior Taj Annan has been named in the Australian squad for the under-20 World Cup in South Africa later this month.
A centre, Annan has been in the Reds system for the past three years and was one of the stars for Australia in the recently completed drawn series with New Zealand.
The 30-man squad assembles in Sydney next week for a final hit-out against a Barbarians outfit on June 14. They fly out to Cape Town on June 17. Australia are in pool B alongside Fiji, Ireland and England. They begin their campaign against Fiji on June 25.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
