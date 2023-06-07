Seven Days in League: Why Queensland's win in Origin I was a rort

STATE of Origin is supposed to be the ultimate level of rugba league. But if "mate versus mate" is the pinnacle of the greatest game of all, surely it's not too much to ask that everyone abides by the rules.
Last I heard, even Origin is supposed to be 13 versus 13, unless someone cops 10 in the bin or an early shower for going the biff (if only).
But in last night's series opener, Queensland somehow managed to spend 30 vital seconds with 14 men on the field, before their rort was exposed and sanity prevailed.
"Maroons player Lindsay Collins entered the field of play to replace Tom Gilbert, however, Gilbert failed to leave the field of play, resulting in both players being on the field at the same time," the NRL admits in a statement.
Of course, in any self-respecting pub competition, there can only be one outcome for such an infringement - the guilty team gets stripped of all points, which are then awarded to their opposition.
Hence, NSW should be declared the rightful winners and hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Inexplicably, however, the dirty rotten Cane Toads escape with an on-field penalty and a $30,000 fine.
Apparently the powers-that-be accept there are mitigating circumstances, namely that Queenslanders are simple folk who believe daylight savings fades the curtains and label their beer "XXXX" because most of them can't read or write.
But that's just a copout. Put it this way ... if the Blues had illegally fielded an extra player and gone on to win the game, how much do you reckon they'd be whingeing up in the Banana Republic?
CANBERRA'S dramatic win over the hapless Tigers is overshadowed by a post-match blow-up from coach Ricky Stuart. Believe it or not.
Stuart vents after attracting scrutiny over his decision to "rest" skipper Jarrod Croker so that he can celebrate his 300th game on home turf next week.
"That was a big risk tonight and I knew I was going to cop it if we got beaten - but I was prepared to take the risks," Sticky says.
"That is leadership. Not these other muppets who pretend they know."
I'm not sure who Sticky's spray is directed at, but I'm guessing they'd prefer to be labelled muppets than weak-gutted dogs.
A QUOTE from the Old Fox grabs my attention as the NRL prepares to lock in Las Vegas for a historic double-header next season.
"I love Vegas," Benny declares. "It's my favourite place in America.
"There's a huge market over there and it would be great to see NRL games in America."
This strikes me as slightly bizarre. We all know the Old Fox doesn't drink, and he surely couldn't bear to part with a single dollar on the blackjack tables or pokies.
So what else is there in Sin City that keeps him entertained?
Meanwhile, I notice that the Fox's Dolphins wear their Anzac Round jerseys in their clash with the Warriors across the ditch. Better late than never, I guess.
NEWS breaks that Parramatta playmaker Dylan Brown has been arrested and charged with five counts of sexual touching after an incident in a Sydney pub.
This is another reminder of why all NRL players should head to Bali during bye week.
Allowing them to hang around town is just asking for trouble.
RUGBY-bound Rooster Joseph Suaali'i is facing a three-game suspension after a knee-lifting incident that leaves Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney in Disneyland.
The towering outside back has an unnerving habit of kneeing blokes in the melon when he's on the fly, but fortunately that won't be rugba league's problem for much longer.
The rah-rahs shouldn't be too concerned. I mean young Joseph is a multimillion-dollar asset and he's way too valuable to be running the ball once he switches codes. Heaven forbid.
He might get injured, and then he won't be able to kick penalty goals and conversions.
KNIGHTS forward Adam Elliott raises the question of whether Broncos bulldozer Payne Haas is actually a cyborg who was "built in a lab".
It's an understandable misconception, given that Haas seems capable of feats far beyond the capacity of mere mortals.
But as Jonathan Carroll's picture on this page proves, Haas is indeed flesh and blood and was once a cute little kid.
That's Payne on the right, back in 2011, when he was an 11-year-old Woodberry Warriors junior.
It's fair to say he's grown a bit since then.
HE probably dreamed of hanging up the boots after a fairytale grand final triumph.
Instead the career of notorious niggler Josh "Spitfire" McGuire could be over after copping a 12-match ban in Super League for using unacceptable language.
The Warrington enforcer's ban comes after he was also suspended for seven matches earlier in the season when he was found guilty of making a derogatory slur regarding people with a disability.
Warrington officials are reportedly weighing up whether to sack the former Queensland grub or wash his mouth out with soap.
