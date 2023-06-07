Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka cops four-match suspension, fails bid to downgrade charge at Newcastle Rugby League judiciary

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 7 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 9:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka won't be back on the field until July 22 after failing in his bid to have a charge downgraded at the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.