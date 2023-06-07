Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka won't be back on the field until July 22 after failing in his bid to have a charge downgraded at the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary on Wednesday night.
Siejka copped a four-match suspension for dangerous contact after opting to front the panel, meaning he will now be missing against Central, leaders Maitland, Northern Hawks and The Entrance.
The second-placed Goannas, coming off back-to-back losses after a perfect start to the season, also have a bye during that period.
Siejka will be available again when Cessnock host Wyong in round 16.
He would have been banned for three games if he took an early guilty plea this week.
The halfback's cause wasn't helped by two previous offences during the last 12 months, which included a game off to start the 2022 finals series because of contrary conduct.
The latest charge came from the closing stages of a 22-14 loss to Souths at Townson Oval on Sunday, penalised and given 10 minutes in the sin bin for a late tackle on Lions fullback Reeve Howard.
Newcastle RL's match review committee deemed the incident grade two.
Siejka, who re-signed at Cessnock until the end of 2026 earlier this year, has been partnering Sam Clune in the halves while Douglas Beale recently had a stint in the No.7 jersey.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
