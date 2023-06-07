RISING construction costs are leading buyers to turn-key homes where they can move straight in with no renovation work required.
Many buyers would rather pay a premium than take on a project of their own in the wake of higher building material costs, labour shortages and rising interest rates.
"Anything that buyers don't have to do anything to, they walk in and walk out, it's sold," Cveta Kolarovski from Cveta Property said.
"Those kinds of properties are selling very fast. That's what buyers want."
Here are six of the best turn-key homes on the market in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie:
32 Knight Street, New Lambton
This is a recently completed renovation project but so little of the original home is left that it could almost be classified as a new build.
Since it was completed by Coastline Builders and Designers, this magazine-worthy home in New Lambton has never been lived in.
The single-level home, named Chester Le Haus, comprises four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas, with luxury additions including a 400-bottle insulated wine room, underfloor heating, venetian plaster and a statement stone wall fireplace.
"Most of the homes in this area are three bedrooms with one living area, whereas this one has four bedrooms, two living areas and an oversized double garage as well," Wilton Lemke Stewart listing agent Tom Lemke said.
"It has a cinema room set up, a mud room and it really has everything anyone would have ever dreamt of in a home."
Other features include five-metre high raked ceilings in the living area and master bedroom, and clever use of skylights throughout to allow light into the home.
The open-plan living area flows out to an undercover deck which has an outdoor kitchen and overlooks the concrete in-ground plunge pool.
The property is set to go to auction on June 22 at 5pm, with a guide of $2.3 million. Inspection is by appointment.
15 Duford Street, Dudley
Set on a huge parcel of almost two acres surrounded by mature gardens and bushland, this home offers privacy and grand-scale living all within 160 metres of Dudley village.
According to Belle Property listing agent Anthony Di Nardo, the home was originally built in 1955 but underwent a significant extension in the 1980s which has transformed it into an expansive family home.
A renovation in 2014 by AAPI architects transformed it into a grand family home that boasts a huge floorplan spanning six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home office, a sunroom and multiple living areas.
A balcony wraps around three sides of the home and flows out to the infinity-edged magnesium pool which is surrounded by a separate pergola and alfresco area.
"Once you enter the boundaries of the estate, the seclusion and tranquility is immediately evident," Mr Di Nardo said.
"It is 1.9 acres of complete privacy immersed in birdsong and nature."
Features include a chef's kitchen with a hardwood island benchtop, Miele appliances, a six-burner Highland gas cooktop and Tallowood timber floors in the kitchen and main living area, as well as ducted air-conditioning, an open fireplace and louvered windows.
A price guide is yet to be set ahead of the auction which will be held on July 22 at noon. Inspection is by appointment.
55 Owen Lane, New Lambton
Built in 2020, this almost brand-new property is positioned in a quiet laneway on an elevated position overlooking New Lambton, this tri-level home offers ultra-modern living in a sought-after suburb with zoning for New Lambton Public School and Lambton High.
The house is set on 311 square metres however, it has been designed to maximise the size of the block and suit growing families with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas.
"It's perfect for families with teenagers or even extended families," Cveta Property listing agent Cveta Kolarovski said.
"Inside is very modern and, because it's elevated, you have those sweeping views as well."
Features include timber flooring, ducted air conditioning, glass louvre windows and a chef's kitchen with stone waterfall benchtops, gas cooking, an oversized island bench and bold matte cabinetry.
"The property is listed for sale with a guide of $1.9 million to $2,145,000, with inspection available by appointment only.
10 Birchgrove Drive Wallsend
Perfect for growing families and those who like to entertain, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Wallsend attracted strong enquiry within the first three hours of going live online last week.
"It's on more than 1000 square metres, which is very uncommon for the area," Belle Property listing agent Nick Townsend said.
The two-storey home has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining rooms that flows out to the decked alfresco area which had an outdoor kitchen and overlooks the in-ground pool.
Inside also features a second formal living and dining area, a modern kitchen with stone benchtops and premium appliances, and a large rumpus room on the ground floor.
Other features include ducted air conditioning, timber flooring, plantation shutters and solar panels.
This pocket of Wallsend offers close proximity to the town centre and Brickworks Park, as well as being close to John Hunter Hospital and Elermore Vale Shopping Centre.
Mr Townsend said the property is listed with a guide of $1.5 million to $1.6 million.
The property will go to auction on July 8 at 10am.
10 Llewellyn Street, Merewether
This two-storey home in Merewether was constructed less than five years ago and is ready for a buyer to move straight in.
Positioned on almost 700 square metres, the home offers four oversized bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a separate media room that could be utilised as a fifth bedroom.
In addition, there are multiple living areas and a study.
Listing agent Mike Flook from Robinson Property said it was the perfect modern family home.
"It's a lovely family home, everything about it is nice and spacious," Mr Flook said.
"Downstairs faces north and all of the living and kitchen areas open out to the pool and there is a great yard for the kids."
The open-plan kitchen, which includes high-end appliances and a butler's pantry, leads out to the alfresco area which includes an outdoor kitchen and extensive deck overlooking the in-ground.
A price guide is available on request, however, it is understood the property is expected to fetch around $4 million and $4.5 million.
Other features include a combined living and dining area with a log fireplace, ducted air conditioning, ceiling fans and plantation shutters throughout.
8 Berner Street, Merewether
If you have a cool $12 million to spare, this property at Merewether could be yours.
Completed in 2020, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom property at 8 Berner Street offers a 55-metre frontage with uninterrupted views overlooking Dixon Park Beach and the adjoining park.
It also includes a large alfresco area with a magnesium pool (and a waterfall) and a self-contained flat.
One of the key features of the property is the use of board-form concrete on the exterior which gives the appearance of timber paneling.
Other features include 26 solar panels and a Tesla storage battery, smart technology and custom-made features throughout.
The property is listed for sale with a guide of $11.25 million to $12 million with Lyndall Allan at Salt Property.
"This truly is a one-in-a-million opportunity," Ms Allan said.
"All the hard work of designing and building your dream home has been done for you."
