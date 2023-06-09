Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2023 - 4:30am
The long tradition of celebrating the sovereign's birthday in June continues with Monday's King's Birthday public holiday.
ON Monday, NSW will enjoy a public holiday for the official birthday of King Charles III, pictured. While not his actual birthday, it acknowledges the British monarch as our head of state. But most people will not actively celebrate the King's birth and will probably give it little or no thought. Instead, I'd argue we should look forward to when Australia is a republic and we have another day designated on our calendar marking our transition to a totally independent nation.

