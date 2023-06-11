DURING a recent trip to Canada, I was able to ride the SkyTrain in Vancouver. While much of this automated metro system runs underground, some is elevated. There is nothing new about this. I have seen this in parts of Melbourne where level crossings have been removed and part of the Sydney metro is elevated as well. Considering the difficulties that may be faced when determining where any extensions to the light rail should run, one has to ask whether part of the light rail network be elevated. Some will say that elevated light rail would be ugly; an eyesore. To this I say that those same people seem happy to accept freeways which in many places are elevated. What's the difference? As I have said before, if we want to reduce traffic congestion then public transport needs to be on its own alignment, particularly with light rail. We need to get it right. We can't afford any more blunders like the closure of the railway and putting the light rail in Hunter Street.