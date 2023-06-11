Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, June 12, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 12 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of fast rail. Picture by Transport for NSW
An artist's impression of fast rail. Picture by Transport for NSW

A HIGH-SPEED rail connection between Newcastle and Sydney would make Sydney more accessible. Hunter commuters working in Sydney and businesses freighting their products to Sydney would benefit, depending on cost ('Experts on board for rail authority', Newcastle Herald, 6/6).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.