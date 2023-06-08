Dumped fullback Lachlan Miller will likely have to wait for an injury to one of Newcastle's key playmakers or prove his utility value in order to return to the NRL side.
The 28-year-old, fullback for 11 consecutive games before being demoted to the bench against Manly last match, was left out altogether for Saturday's clash with the Broncos in Brisbane.
Kalyn Ponga will again wear the No.1 jersey while Kurt Mann is set to return as the bench utility after a three-game injury layoff.
Miller, a former Shark signed on a three-year deal a month before this season, recently had a dip in form despite his strong start to 2023.
A poor showing against his old side in round 12 formed part of coach Adam O'Brien's decision to put Tyson Gamble back at five-eighth against Manly, pushing Ponga to fullback. Miller was left on the bench but not used and then played NSW Cup at Cessnock while the NRL team had the bye last week.
"We played Lachlan at five-eighth out there for majority, but he did spent some time in the middle at hooker," O'Brien said. "I was really happy with what he did with the ball in there, [but] I still need to see a little bit more."
A former Australian rugby sevens player, Miller was deployed at five-eighth in five games for NSW Cup side Newtown last season, but he was for the most part considered a fullback at Cronulla.
He helped Newcastle's reserve-grade side to a 35-16 win over Parramatta at Cessnock, but as expected he was a little rusty in the roles.
He had plenty of involvement, though, with 61 touches, seven dummy-half runs, four tackle-breaks, two kicks - including forcing a goal-line dropout - and a field goal. He also kicked five from six conversions. He made 19 tackles but missed six.
"Because he's been at fullback for most of his time, going from there straight into the washing machine of the middle, I just need a little bit more time," O'Brien said
"He understands that.
"We'll probably have the same experiment with him, they have a bye this week, but after that we'll probably look at playing him bits of five-eighth, bits of hooker.
"That utility value, that's where I see him at the moment."
O'Brien said Mann was a more versatile option for now and had "banked a heap of training" whilst overcoming an abdominal injury he picked up in round nine.
Meanwhile, experienced winger Hymel Hunt will be sidelined for up to six weeks following knee surgery.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
