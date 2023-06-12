Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes June 13 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 13 2023 - 4:30am
Beresfield pool users met with Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery, who has advocated for the pool to remain under council management, on June 6. Picture by Simone De Peak
AS a regular patron of Stockton pool it is disappointing to read the criticism by some patrons of Beresfield pool regarding the management and operation of other inland pools ("Fearing for their pool's future", Newcastle Herald 7/6). I believe the statements amounting to not wanting BlueFit to run Beresfield, and while claims the pools that they look after are not well maintained are the speakers' democratic right to say, in my experience they are totally incorrect. I'd suggest those making the statements would have been well advised to check the details prior to making the criticism.

