A block of tickets for ten swims and a warm shower in the spotlessly clean Stockton pool can be purchased for $29.70. At $2.97 per swim for seniors; I'd say that's not bad. The staff and lifeguards are well presented in their BlueFit uniforms. They are polite, courteous and refer to their patrons by name. They are caring in the depths they go to to ensure the safety of swimmers. They can be observed regularly visiting the motor room to check the level of cleanliness of the pool water. Maybe the same will apply to Beresfield pool if the council and Bluefit are given an even chance. I'll make the point that I have no association with Bluefit; my comments are simply made as a privileged user of Stockton pool.