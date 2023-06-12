AS a regular patron of Stockton pool it is disappointing to read the criticism by some patrons of Beresfield pool regarding the management and operation of other inland pools ("Fearing for their pool's future", Newcastle Herald 7/6). I believe the statements amounting to not wanting BlueFit to run Beresfield, and while claims the pools that they look after are not well maintained are the speakers' democratic right to say, in my experience they are totally incorrect. I'd suggest those making the statements would have been well advised to check the details prior to making the criticism.
A block of tickets for ten swims and a warm shower in the spotlessly clean Stockton pool can be purchased for $29.70. At $2.97 per swim for seniors; I'd say that's not bad. The staff and lifeguards are well presented in their BlueFit uniforms. They are polite, courteous and refer to their patrons by name. They are caring in the depths they go to to ensure the safety of swimmers. They can be observed regularly visiting the motor room to check the level of cleanliness of the pool water. Maybe the same will apply to Beresfield pool if the council and Bluefit are given an even chance. I'll make the point that I have no association with Bluefit; my comments are simply made as a privileged user of Stockton pool.
NEWCASTLE has many fine assets, and governments at all levels have played a positive part in this. But I am not alone in my disappointment at what has happened at Honeysuckle. John Tierney is right to call on the Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation to reserve what little open space is left at the western end of Honeysuckle for soft green space, spaces that welcome public use ("High-rise v Parkland: crucial battle for the heart of Wickham" Opinion, 23/5). Surely it is not too late to make this change.
I too am dismayed by the nature of Honeysuckle's developments. I deplore the lack of public green space, and the lack of sufficient public spaces. Adding to the debacle is the poorly designed light rail track. The light rail is a great asset: it transports people quickly in clean, comfortable vehicles that run regularly and run on time, but the negative impact of its placement on commerce and traffic is regrettable.
When the heavy rail was taken out, we were promised connectivity between the city and the harbour. This ideal has been achieved in places further east, but not at Honeysuckle in my view.
Narrow walkways between heavy buildings pass as connections. Much of the narrow strip between the buildings and the water is concrete, and for me the buildings loom too large and offer little street appeal. The interiors may be comfortable for occupants but the buildings present bland, dull faces to the community.
I take visitors to see Bathers Way, Darby Street, Beaumont Street, the foreshore east of about Merewether Street and some suburban areas that retain a sense of elegance, grace and beauty. We avoid Honeysuckle.
Honeysuckle and the light rail represent two great missed opportunities. Running the light rail with its crazy dogleg from Honeysuckle to Hunter Street and its rat's nest design at the Pacific Street end was a mistake due to the ensuing restriction to parking and traffic flow, the lack of access to bicycles at its eastern end and its terminus at an anticlimactic destination. It is too late to fix the light rail, but it is not too late to curtail the proposed high-rise buildings at the western end of Honeysuckle.
WELL said Mike Sargent ("Be careful with the condemnation", Letters, 8/6). None of us know how we will behave under extreme circumstances unless we have been there.
Decisions made at such times can haunt some forever. I hope Corporal Roberts-Smith and others for whom the media coverage will be stirring up trauma are receiving the support they need.
THE economy, from which we pay for everything, is either run by the government or by private companies and individuals. Only one side is impacted with interest rate rises because there is a limit; the government keeps borrowing and spending, but simply says we need to tax everyone more.
Interest rates are going one direction while power policy is going in another and government spending a third. This is becoming more common, with interests divided and pulling in all different directions, just like the Voice referendum. I understand and agree with its merits, however I can't see another government department improving conditions when they haven't done so in the past. It just looks like another big government spend akin to the government departments that emerged after Kevin Rudd's apology, responsible for closing a gap that still exists. Hopefully we can look at our policies for some alignment toward common goals for the majority of Australians. Pause interest rates, cut taxes and ease the increases for struggling families.
JOHN Cooper (Short Takes, 29/5), made some claims about nuclear power generation for Australia I find nonsensical.
First off, there are no readily available nuclear power reactors with an 80-year lifespan that could simply be plugged into existing power station sites.
All such reactors are still in the development stage, and if Australia was to commit to building some tomorrow, the first would require another 10 years before it would be running fully, and still with zero guarantee of a real world 80-year lifespan.
Secondly, a solar farm does not have a 25 to 30 year productive lifespan expectancy. That figure is for individual solar panels. While some panels may fail earlier, some will last longer than 30 years. As failing panels and other parts can be replaced as part of regular ongoing maintenance schedules, the actual life expectancy for a whole solar farm should be for as long as the sun keeps on shining on that particular block of land.
And thirdly, no food-producing agricultural land need be lost to such solar or wind farms. Those farmers who choose to host such projects will be choosing less productive/marginal zones - where the rental on those blocks will be competitive with any other possible uses. As for losing any bushland for grid expansion over the next few decades - the national power grid has to triple in capacity by 2050 anyway, regardless of how that electricity is produced.
Sky News, the Institute for Public Affairs and their assorted fanboys may be having a love affair with the idea of nuclear power but if they do some fact-checking it might help them avoid ongoing embarrassment.
WE would like to add to the letter by Peter Risby ("'Barn' won't sway Bublé and others to return", Letters, 8/6). We attended a Newcastle Entertainment Centre concert in October 2009 featuring the world renowned André Rieu and his orchestra. Between two of the items he commented that it was like performing in a Dutch barn. I am not sure whether their barns are better than ours, but it certainly highlights that international artists consider it an unsuitable venue for top-class performances.
WARREN Dean ("Focus on what Voice actually is", Letters, 7/6), The Voice proposal is to give the government permission to change the Constitution. I want to know the exact wording of the change before I vote, but this does not appear to be forthcoming until after we have voted. How are we supposed to make a decision with only half of the information? This is like signing a blank contract which will be filled in later.
HOW good are the Jets membership team, chasing next year's cash without even knowing where home games will be played during the Supercross stadium takeover ('Super cross', Newcastle Herald 24/5).
CONSTITUTIONAL recognition and Voice to Parliament resources can be easily accessed, John Hollingworth (Short Takes, 29/5), and others who wish to know more. The website Yes23.com.au and the new book by Thomas Mayo and Kerry O'Brien The Voice to Parliament provides context and directly answer the questions most often asked. A Cathy Wilcox cartoon in this book shows a teacher addressing two children says "No Billy, by giving Maisy a voice it won't take away yours." Let us take this opportunity to learn more about our Indigenous fellow Australians and their journey and respond to the invitation from the Uluru Statement "to walk with us."
JOHN Arnold, ("Interest rate pain feeding bloated profiteers", Letters, 9/6), what would happen if the banks didn't make money? I think it's called a depression. Not a nice thing to happen as history shows. My old man taught me a valuable lesson; son, buy the bank, don't give them money for small fish. Smart man old Nifty.
YOU'RE a brave man even contemplating standing near Roberts-Smith, Alan Hamilton (Short Takes, 7/6). He allegedly made a fellow SAS soldier's life hell with bullying and threats, including that he'd get "a bullet in the back of the head". It resulted in that soldier being stressed out for seven years. I believe Mr Roberts-Smith is showing what a coward he is by holidaying in Bali and not facing the music. I'd say you're a better person, Mr Hamilton.
THE CEO of the PGA Tour has thrown the loyal golfers who stood by it during the LIV saga under a bus, and for what? Not for the good of the game, as they say, but for money. As I stated in a previous letter, greed is what is destroying the world as we know it.
