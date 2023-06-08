Mikayla Ireland feels as though she has trained for "ages" to play a full NSW netball championships.
In actual fact, it has been four years' worth of training.
Now, the 15-year-old finally gets her opportunity when she captains Newcastle's 15s representative side against the state's best in Maitland this June long weekend.
Touch wood.
Players are desperately crossing their fingers and toes that they finally get to experience the three-day NSW championships after twice missing out due to COVID then last year being washed out following the first day of play in Penrith.
"I'm very excited. It's been ages," Ireland told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've trained for so long, so hopefully we get a good outcome and actually play."
The Souths 23s goal defence has been in the Newcastle team since being first eligible to compete at state level.
"For some of them, it has been four years in the making," Newcastle 15s coach Natalie Hilder said.
"They've been representing Newcastle since 11s development. Then 12s and 13s were COVID cancellations and then 14s the torrential rain, so it's been pretty disappointing.
"They're very excited, but they don't get too excited because they're just not sure if it's going to eventuate.
"They just want to do the three days. They've only ever played carnivals for one day. This three-day tournament they hear so much about, to actually do it finally after three or four years is pretty exciting."
Newcastle will be one of 20 associations from across NSW competing for the 15s division one crown at Maitland from Saturday to Monday.
In all, they will play 19 shortened games of 12-minute halves.
"It's pretty special to represent your region and your home town, to compete against the metro teams that are super sharp," Hilder said.
"We've got a goal to finish up the top of the ladder, so that's going to be a big ask for the girls to be consistent but I think they're up for the challenge."
Maitland District Netball Association will host opens division one, 17s and 15s divisions one and two as well as open male divisions one and two.
Newcastle Netball Association will host opens divisions two and three plus 17s and 15s divisions three and four.
This year an All Abilities State Challenge has been included in the senior titles and will be contested by four teams at Newcastle's National Park on Sunday.
In all, 219 teams and around 2500 players will take part in the senior state titles.
The NSW junior championships are being held from July 1 to 3 in Camden and Liverpool City.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
