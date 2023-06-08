Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Property: Interior designer Tim Neve documents renovation project in new series

Updated June 9 2023 - 10:55am, first published June 8 2023 - 11:17am
Newcastle interior designer Tim Neve is documenting his latest renovation, Hipwell Haus, on Instagram through a series of episodes updating the progress of the project. Keep up to date via his Instagram @timneve. Pictures by Atelier Photography.
Newcastle interior designer Tim Neve is taking on his biggest renovation project to date after purchasing a derelict almost 100-year-old building in Mayfield.

