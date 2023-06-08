Newcastle Herald Property: Interior designer Tim Neve documents renovation project in new series

Newcastle interior designer Tim Neve is taking on his biggest renovation project to date after purchasing a derelict almost 100-year-old building in Mayfield.
He plans to restore the historic premises at 5 Hanbury Street to use as a shopfront for his interior design business downstairs and as a residence on the upper level.
The interior designer, who has his own range of furniture and textiles, is documenting the process on his Instagram profile @timneve
Lachlan Fitzgibbon is the latest Newcastle Knights star to snap up a slice of real estate in Merewether.
The back-rower and his partner, Sophie Hanlon, recently purchased a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the beachside suburb for $2.2 million.
Mortgage holders struggling to cope with interest rate rises are set to be placed under further pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia handed down another cash rate hike on Tuesday.
The RBA lifted the cash rate for the 12th time since May 2022, taking it up a further 25 basis points to an 11-year high of 4.10 per cent.
Canstar modeling shows the average monthly mortgage repayment in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will increase by $113, taking it up to $4464 each month under the changes.
The home of Rae Richards, one of the original women in Newcastle's art scene, is on the market.
Known for her evocative paintings, ceramics and appliqued fabric collages, Ms Richards enjoyed 70 years of involvement with the Newcastle art scene until her passing in April at the age of 96.
A renovated 1920s home at Mayfield West has sold for a record price.
The sale of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 35 Buruda Street settled this week after it was snapped up by a buyer from Sydney during an online auction for $1,357,500.
The previous record sale for a residential property in the suburb was $1,325,000.
A strong opening bid of $1.2 million for a property with ocean views in Dudley was among the hotly contested auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie on the weekend.
The auction was one of 29 scheduled across the region in the week ending June 4 which recorded a clearance rate of 82.4 per cent, according to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results. That figure was up from 75 per cent the week prior.
A 1920s California bungalow on a prized street in Hamilton East was among the big auction results on the weekend.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom double brick home at 44 National Park Street went to auction on Saturday after a four-week campaign to sell the property which had been held by the same family since 1969.
Renters are forking out almost as much for units as they are for houses, according to CoreLogic's Australian Unit Market Update.
In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, renting a house costs an average of $624 per week which is just $77 more than the median weekly rental value of $547 for a unit.
The report reveals that Australia's rental market affordability gap is growing smaller as high demand and limited stock push rental prices for houses and units closer together.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
