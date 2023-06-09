3 beds | 3 baths
Nestled directly opposite King Edward Park, this charming semi-detached home, from the late 1800s, invites you on a delightful journey through the ages. It has been thoughtfully enhanced and expanded over the years while preserving its timeless elegance and traditional allure. Inside, you'll discover exquisite original period features, such as twin granite fireplaces, grand cedar French doors, and a beautifully detailed timber staircase.
Home to the late artist, Rae Richards, who enjoyed 70 years of involvement with the Newcastle art scene. Rae used the upper two bedrooms as her artist's studio, no doubt drawing on the interesting architecture, stunning natural light, and beautiful park backdrop as inspiration.
With its sturdy double brick construction and solid foundation, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home provides a strong starting point for some rejuvenation and repairs.
Think of it as an opportunity to breathe new life into its already remarkable character and make it truly shine.
By giving it a little TLC, and the magic hands of a green thumb in the large backyard, you'll have the chance to create a space that perfectly balances historic charm with modern comforts.
This home's enviable The Terrace address is a privilege enjoyed by only a few. Living here means being part of an exclusive community that appreciates the unique beauty and history of this area.
From here, a surf at Newcastle Beach, a walk along the Anzac Memorial walk, coffee in Darby or Hunter Street, or a dip in the Bogey Hole, are all simply effortless.
