Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Singleton, Muswellbrook councils receive $1.85m from Disaster Ready Fund

Updated June 8 2023 - 11:32am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cook Park Singleton inundated by flood waters in 2022.
Cook Park Singleton inundated by flood waters in 2022.

Two Hunter councils will share in almost $2 million in federal grants to help them prepare for natural disasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.