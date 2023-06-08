Ryan Callinan lays ground work for run at El Salvador tour event

Merewether star Ryan Callinan will look to put unexpected competition practice to use at the El Salvador Pro when the event window opens on Friday night (AEST).
The world No.8 will surf for the first time at the Championship Tour (CT) event, held at Punta Roca, La Libertad, but he is no stranger to the venue after getting the call-up to represent Australia at the past two ISA World Surfing Games there.
The goofy-footer earned a chance, based on his ranking, to compete in the contest in 2021 and was a reserve for the Australia Olympic team when the sport debuted at the Tokyo Games later that year.
The 2023 edition, again an Olympic qualifier, finished at the break on Thursday with Australia finishing fifth - the same result as 2021.
Australia's women's team were second after Sally Fitzgibbons and Sophie McCulloch made it to the penultimate heat. Peru were crowned overall champions. Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb and Mexico's Alan Cleland were the individual winners.
This time around Callinan was a late edition for Australia as an injury replacement for Jack Robinson.
The Australian men's line-up of Callinan, Ethan Ewing and Liam O'Brien were 13th. Callinan bowed out in round four of the repechage section after a late wave dropped him to third place.
He entered the repechage after a third in round two of the main draw before winning two more heats.
Although falling short, Callinan's chance at the event will have prepared him for his run at the CT contest, where he first faces Brazilian Yago Dora and Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the final heat of round one.
Having easily survived the mid-season cut thanks largely to a CT career-best equalling runner-up finish at Bells Beach, the 31-year-old heads to stop seven on the elite tour still in eighth place after a a joint ninth at the Surf Ranch Pro in California last month.
The top five after the 10-event tour surf off for the world title.
Meanwhile, Redhead Beach will host a second pro junior event this year after the inaugural Let's Surf Lake Mac contest was announced on Thursday.
The event on November 4-5 will be the final contest on the 2023 World Surf League Australia/Oceania Pro Junior Series.
The Lake Mac City Pro, held in February this year, has been part of the Surfest carnival in recent seasons but will now be replaced by the new contest, making it a standalone event.
Asia Pacific WSL tour manager Ty Sorati said the timing of the event made it critical for competitors.
"The Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior will be an important event in the WSL Australia/Oceania Pro Junior series," Sorati said in a statement. "It will be the last event on the calendar for the competitors before the World Junior Championships.
"The WSL appreciates the continued support from Lake Macquarie City Council for junior surfing and we look forward to another great event in the city."
Surfest chief Warren Smith will organise the contest.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
