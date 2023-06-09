Going on camp with Ravenswood is beneficial because it is great working with the girls.- Knox Grammar School student Ben Baker
More than 1200 boys from Knox Grammar School and girls from Ravenswood School for Girls headed to Lithgow, NSW for eight days at the end of Term 1 where they took part in the annual Cadet Camp.
Often described as a life-changing experience for students, the much-loved Annual Field Exercise (AFX) sees cadets work together throughout a series of challenges including hiking, a high ropes course, flying fox and obstacle course.
"In the high ropes activity there was a challenge called the 'Leap of faith' and you had to jump off a platform about 15 metres up a tree onto a pole (with a harness)," Year 9 boarder Ben Baker, Scone, said.
"If you missed or slipped, you fell for a second then got lowered down. For me and many other cadets, this took a lot of courage to complete.
"We also did many camouflage activities and two hikes including The Lost City and Creek Line. My favourite activity was the Wombat Hole where we had to climb under a tarp into a trench-like maze and find our way through in darkness."
The outdoor experience is a highlight on the Knox and Ravenswood calendar which provides our students the unique opportunity to truly challenge themselves outside their comfort zone and make some unforgettable memories along the way.
The students prepare their own meals in the field over hexamine stoves and sleep under a simple hoochie in the bush.
"I learnt how to set up a hoochie and how to stay warm at night," said Ben.
"Not having phones or technology onsite was also good as it gave us a sense of independence."
The unique co-educational camp helps students build skills such as teamwork, leadership and resilience.
"Going on camp with Ravenswood is beneficial because it is great working with the girls," Ben said.
In Term 4 of Year 8, all Knox boys join the Cadet Unit and must complete at least one year of training. Most boys opt to stay in the unit.
Girls from Ravenswood have the choice to join in Year 8.
When one steps foot into Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA), the energy and passion that permeate every corner of the school are impossible to ignore.
As the only fully selective performing arts school in New South Wales, HSPA offers a unique and seamless educational experience from Year 3 through to Year 12.
At HSPA, the development of students goes far beyond their artistic abilities.
The school places a strong emphasis on academic, social, and emotional growth, creating a well-rounded environment that fosters lifelong learning.
Recognising the challenges that young learners face during transitional years, HSPA has developed innovative strategies to smooth the often abrupt change when moving from primary to secondary school.
From ensemble groups that provide opportunities for students of different age groups to cross-year performing arts sessions, the school ensures a seamless transition.
Moreover, HSPA offers personalised learning paths that cater to each individual's strengths and interests, allowing for acceleration or tailored learning patterns as required.
While academic support is paramount at HSPA, the school's commitment to student wellbeing extends even further. The Millabah group for indigenous students has earned a strong reputation for its authenticity and excellence within the wider community.
Through performances at school events, community gatherings, and prestigious awards ceremonies, these students have a platform to showcase their cultural knowledge and share their stories, fostering inclusivity and cultural appreciation.
HSPA's dedication to excellence is not limited to student wellbeing; it also encompasses outstanding academic education and a wealth of opportunities.
The school boasts the highest ATAR scores in the region and offers exciting international travel experiences, such as the recent Dance and Drama tour of New York and Los Angeles.
By providing industry-standard facilities and training, HSPA equips its students with the skills necessary for successful careers in the performing arts.
With a strong focus on technology and hands-on experiences, the school ensures that its students are well-prepared for their chosen fields.
Above all, student wellbeing is the cornerstone of HSPA's ethos. The school's unique CheckIN program exemplifies this commitment by dedicating the first ten minutes of every school day to building deep connections between students and teachers. This fosters trust, understanding, and personal growth, creating a supportive network that leads to improved educational outcomes.
HSPA offers an enriching and empowering educational experience. With its focus on student wellbeing, inclusive environment, and commitment to academic and artistic excellence, HSPA nurtures the potential of every student.
It empowers young learners to shape their own future and become the well-rounded leaders of tomorrow.
If you are in search of a school that embraces creativity, fosters growth, and supports students at every step of their journey, look no further than the Hunter School of the Performing Arts - a place where passion meets potential, and dreams become reality.
St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul was established in 1984 and is proud of its history offering an authentic Catholic Education in the Lake Macquarie Region.
The College has a long tradition of preparing its students for life after school by developing their ability to make a positive contribution to all aspects of society.
St Paul's is a co-educational comprehensive high school where the students receive a holistic education in a supportive and safe environment.
Students come to St Paul's from many different schools and backgrounds with the welcoming nature of the College enabling students to form lifelong connections throughout their years.
St Paul's committed and experienced staff provide an environment for students to flourish and reach their potential, nurturing them from the beginning of their journey and walking with them over the years to celebrate their graduation at the end.
St Paul's has developed a thorough formation program that students begin to experience from Year 7 and culminates with the Year 12 Retreat. This program supports the delivery of the Religious Education program at the school.
The College is fortunate to have forged close links with the local parish and students attend mass at the local church throughout the year.
St Paul's provides inclusive wellbeing and pastoral care initiatives to ensure the student's welfare needs are catered for to allow them to thrive in the classroom.
Underpinning the welfare initiatives is the College's CARE (Compassion, Appreciation, Respect and Endurance) program which requires the students to engage in class and school activities.
The College also has a long tradition of supporting our First Nations students.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students are able to be fully supported with their learning and also develop a deeper understanding of their culture and history.
The delivery of a robust curriculum and learning environment enables the students to develop their knowledge and skills in a wide range of subject areas.
In senior years, the College offers courses which enable students to pursue their passions at university or to seek employment in their chosen career path.
Over the years, the College has developed strong links with local industries, the University of Newcastle and local TAFE campuses.
In recent years, students have had the opportunity to display their gifts and talents in other forums such as DioSounds, ASPIRE Productions and this year the school has commenced working with the University of Sydney on the implementation of a STEM Program.
St Paul's is a vibrant and dynamic community where students come to grow and develop into young adults who are well prepared to make a long-lasting contribution to Newcastle and it's broader communities.
To find out more about St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul visit www.booragul.catholic.edu.au.
From Swansea and Morisset in Lake Macquarie to the south, to Taree and Wingham in the Manning Valley to the north, and as far west as Merriwa and Denman in the Upper Hunter Valley, Catholic Schools educate more than 20,000 students in 58 schools across the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle.
Catholic Schools ensure each and every student receives a quality education in a supportive environment and has the opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally. The Catholic school family welcomes all who seek the life long-value of a Catholic education and strives to help every child reach their potential. It caters for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support each individual in their learning journey.
It aims for graduates to live prosperous, purposeful lives, who aspire to make meaningful contributions to their community.
Its dedicated teachers and learning support staff deliver high-quality education supported by modern technologies across a broad range of subjects, where students are invited to discover and develop their individual skills, talents and abilities.
Along with a challenging academic curriculum, students can apply their unique skills and interests in a variety of co-curricular pursuits.
Some of these include social justice initiatives, STEM, music, drama, visual arts, debating, public speaking and representative sport.
Students enjoy excellent facilities, such as state-of-the-art learning hubs and libraries, sporting spaces, STEM laboratories and workshops, theatres, industrial kitchens and cafés in our secondary schools for those studying the Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses. Staff firmly believe that all students are entitled to a safe and supportive school environment where they feel comfortable, relaxed and valued.
Schools provide several programs to ensure the transition into school, at any stage, is a smooth and positive experience for all students and their families.
Visit the Catholic Schools website at www.mn.catholic.edu.au or contact your local Catholic School to make sure you don't miss out on the chance to see why so many families choose a Catholic education for their child's school journey.
Belmont High School is focused on improving academic growth and achievement, student wellbeing and belonging, with stronger connections to the local community.
The school provides a highly differentiated approach to learning in Year 7 to cater for a range of interests and needs to allow students to get the best possible start to their high school education.
The Academically Selective Class (7B) seeks to engage and challenge students to achieve at the highest levels and extend their learning opportunities. To be eligible for selection for this class, students participate in a test assessing their ability in Numeracy, Reading, Language and Writing.
The CAPA Enrichment Class (7E) is for students identified as being talented and/or gifted in the creative and/or performing arts. To be eligible for selection in this class, students complete an audition and/or present a portfolio of work.
The Literacy and Numeracy class is focused on supporting students to enhance their literacy and numeracy skills. The class (7L) is targeted for specialised literacy and numeracy support and is only offered to students who have demonstrated positive behaviour and attendance in Year 6. Students are nominated from their primary school for this class which operates with a maximum of 20 students. It is designed to boost literacy and numeracy proficiency to help students achieve learning outcomes at a stage appropriate level.
All other students are placed in mixed ability classes based on Student Transition Profiles and other information provided by their primary school teachers.
Student learning is further supported with a range of welfare and wellbeing opportunities and targeted literacy and numeracy support through the QuickSmart and Bump it Up Programs.
Staff look forward to welcoming and transitioning their new Year 7 students across the remainder of 2023 in preparation for a great beginning to the 2024 school year.
Renowned Finnish educator and author, Professor Pasi Sahlberg, visited Macquarie College recently to witness the future-focused initiatives taking place on campus.
His purpose was to observe firsthand the fantastic programs that have been implemented by the College over the last few years.
During his time at the College, Professor Sahlberg was able to witness the practical application of design thinking, the cultivation of global competencies, and the emphasis on personalised student learning. Macquarie College's commitment to play-based learning, particularly in the early year levels (K-2), caught Professor Sahlberg's attention.
Inspired by Pasi's book Let the Children Play: How More Play Will Save Our Schools and Help Children Thrive, Macquarie College ensures that children from Preschool through to Year Two have carefully curated, open-ended play opportunities every day. By embracing play-based learning, and providing sufficient time for quality play experiences, Macquarie College ensures that young people develop a strong foundation in core literacy and numeracy skills, along with essential skills such as creativity, problem-solving, social/emotional competence and collaboration, effectively preparing them for academic and personal success.
During his visit to the Stanford University d.school-inspired design labs, Professor Sahlberg witnessed firsthand the incredible level of engagement and motivation among the students as they immersed themselves in a myriad of projects and tasks.
"The atmosphere in the labs was full of energy, with students eagerly collaborating, learning, brainstorming, and exhibiting their creativity," Professor Sahlberg said.
"The highly utilised design labs are evidence of the College's commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment that nurtures design thinking, and empowers each young person to excel in their chosen fields."
In addition to exploring the educational programs, Professor Sahlberg also enjoyed a delicious lunch with the College's senior leaders.
The meal from MC Eats (the Macquarie College canteen), expertly prepared by the in-house chef, showcased the MC Eats program's focus on plant-based and sustainable menu options.
This aspect of the visit resonated with Professor Sahlberg, given the strong alignment of MC Eats with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, not to mention the delicious food.
Teaching staff from Macquarie College were given the opportunity to listen to Pasi's observations after visiting numerous future-focused educational settings all over the world.
He shared with the staff that Macquarie College was right 'up there' with the top schools he has witnessed.
Professor Sahlberg's visit to Macquarie College was a testament to the College's commitment to innovative education.
His presence validated the college's dedication to providing students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in an ever-changing world, with the staff inspired and motivated to continue their goal of contributing to a global transformation of future-focused education.
To learn more about Macquarie College's unique and exciting potential opportunities for your young person, book a tour on their website or give them a call.
The NSW Government has launched a new school attendance campaign called Every Day Matters to help bring the number of students in classrooms back to pre-COVID levels.
The new campaign runs from May 25 until July 21 across social media, TV streaming services and radio - including platforms for regional, culturally and linguistically diverse and Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander audiences.
The campaign is supported by school leaders using data-driven analysis and strategies to lift student attendance, with a daily attendance dashboard to identify reasons and trends for student absences.
Schools across the state are implementing innovative, focused strategies to boost attendance, including reminders of the importance of regularly attending school and rewarding students who improve attendance.
"The best thing we can do for the next generation of kids is provide a good education," Premier for New South Wales, Chris Minns said at the campaign launch on May 25. It's our job to ensure we get kids back into classrooms where they belong, learning and reaching their full potential."
Preliminary student attendance data for NSW public schools shows improvements to attendance rates for Term 1 this year but the figures remain below target levels.
NSW public schools have a target of a 95 per cent attendance rate.
In 2022, the average attendance rate in NSW public schools was 85.7 per cent, a decrease from 2019 where the average attendance rate was 90.2 per cent.
Currently, NSW schools are below that target. For example, in Term 1, this year the overall attendance rate was 89.4 per cent.
The Every Day Matters campaign reinforces the importance of attending school for students' academic success.
Missing just one day of school each fortnight adds up to four weeks of lost learning a year. Over a student's school life, this equates to an entire year of missed learning.
The campaign aims to drive behavioural change among parents and students to:
reduce absenteeism close to weekends and/or public holidays;
reduce family trips during term;
reduce arbitrary days off due to convenience or pressure from students.
"Good attendance is vital to help students develop a sense of belonging, maintain friendships and do well in their studies," Deputy Premier, Minister for Education and Early Learning, Prue Car said.
"The data shows that NSW students who develop positive attendance behaviour in Year 7 are, on average, three months ahead in their learning by Year 9.
"This is a wake-up call that we need to prioritise good attendance across the state, and work with schools and the wider community to ensure our children are back at school."
Families can help students reach their attendance goals by ensuring they attend school every day unless they are unwell, booking holidays during breaks and reaching out for support from schools, if required.
For further information on attendance, visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/parents-and-carers/going-to-school/every-day-matters.
