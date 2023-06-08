Novice trainer Brian Hampton hunts back-up win at The Gardens

Rookie Weston trainer Brian Hampton is hoping for another fast start from Aston Roja at The Gardens on Friday after she gave him a huge thrill at Gosford on Tuesday.
Hampton, who has been training for about 16 months, started Aston Roja in a hot heat of the Thunderbolt series at Gosford over 388m with no expectations of a result.
However, a handy start from box four and an early collision behind put Aston Roja well out in front with Keinbah trainer Robert Howard's Pennies Forever.
An $81 chance, Aston Roja led until Pennies Forever ($5.50) surged late to win by 1.5 lengths.
The runner-up effort gave Aston Roja a spot among 32 for semi-finals at Grafton on June 18. First and second progress to the $75,000 to-the-winner final on June 24.
Hampton, who has only two dogs in work, was thrilled with the result and was hoping to go one better at The Gardens when Aston Roja jumps again from the four, this time over 272m in race seven.
He said Aston Roja, which has had five seconds and two wins across her past seven starts, was better suited to the shorter trip.
"We got lucky and she's pulled well," Hampton said of the Gosford run.
"She's a good beginner and if she can keep out of trouble, she goes well.
"This race probably isn't as hard. She's dropping back from a non-graded to a grade 4/5, so she should place. And box four doesn't worry her.
"I was surprised on Tuesday. With the calibre of dogs that were in her heat, I was happy if we got 10 lengths near them. But she started well."
Hampton also has Tip Turkey racing over the 272m on Friday, in the eighth. However, she has drawn wide again in seven after finding trouble last start from the eight at Gosford.
She won on debut the start before from box three at The Gardens over the 272m.
"She can begin as good as the other one, when we were trialling, so fingers crossed she can get that back again," he said.
"Last start she tried to cross them and the five got on her back and she got knocked out of it."
Hampton has had just 51 starters so far, for six wins.
"We were having a drink one day, backing the dogs, and the partner said, 'we should get a dog'," he said.
"You shouldn't tell me that stuff when I've been drinking.
"Three weeks later we bought a dog. I just started as an owner with five other guys in a syndicate."
Pennies Forever's win at Gosford gave Howard victory in both heats of the Gosford round after Clock Off took out heat one from Yeager Bullet.
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson also has Brandy Brockie through to the semi-finals after a win at Taree on Wednesday.
More heats of the series are set down for Goulburn and Richmond on Friday. Four will progress from each track series.
On Thursday at The Gardens, Twelve Mile Creek trainer Betty Keene had a winning treble with Rebel Force, Smart Comet and Liberty Anne.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
