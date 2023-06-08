Trainer Glenn Powell lines up drought-ending victory at Newcastle

Veteran Shortland trainer Glenn Powell is eyeing his first win in almost four years when Flying Shard chases her own breakthrough victory at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Powell, 72, has been training pacers for about 40 years but has also dabbled in thoroughbred and greyhound training.
Flying Shard, a four-year-old mare, is his only pacer in work and heads to race seven on Friday after back-to-back seconds at the track in the past week.
She was runner-up to Elizabeth Heath-trained Killara Dragon in both runs but she doesn't face her on Friday.
The placings were Flying Shard's first across her 11 career starts and she has drawn well in gate two for Friday's maiden event.
Powell, who last had a win in August 2019 with Helix at Newcastle, had his fingers crossed.
"She goes all right, she's no star but I hope and pray on Friday," Powell said.
"She's one of those horses that was just a very ordinary young filly, but the more I'm racing her, the better she's getting. But she's a bugger to get fit because I work all my horses on my own, and it's just hard to get them fit.
"She looks all right in that race, but you just never know."
Elly Chapple drove Flying Shard in Monday's race and she is aboard again.
In his short stint as a thoroughbred trainer, Powell had a winning double at Tamworth in 2008, but he now sticks to harness and greyhound racing.
"I had a go at the gallopers and I liked it, but I just found it a bit hard," he said. "It got a bit too dear to buy.
"I've got greyhounds at the moment, a litter of pups, so that all keeps me busy."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.