Trainer Glenn Powell lines up drought-ending victory at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Glenn Powell in 2008. Picture by Anita Jones
Glenn Powell in 2008. Picture by Anita Jones

Veteran Shortland trainer Glenn Powell is eyeing his first win in almost four years when Flying Shard chases her own breakthrough victory at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

