As far as super breeding goes, this is the equivalent of a DC Comics world where Superman and Wonder Woman join forces and start a family.
This is blueblood greyhound breeding. He is a proven sire of superstars. She was a supreme athlete on the track and her bloodlines are rich in quality.
And now, they are the parents of 10 youngsters with a world of anticipation and expectation upon them.
He is Collision, the sire of - among others - Melbourne Cup winners Dyna Villa and Dyna Tron as well as Million Dollar Chase winner Good Odds Harada and multiple Group 1 winner High Earner, along with the People's Champion Feral Franky.
She is Miss Ezmae, bred in the purple, by Barcia Bale out of Zagati, who was a daughter of Solar Pak, the mother of Feral Franky and Good Odds Harada. Ezmae was a multiple track record holder, and winner of the world's richest distance race, the Ladbrokes 715 at her final race start.
"The main reason we went to Collision was that the dam line tends to click well with him," said owner-breeder Lindsay Nicol who raced both Feral Franky and Miss Ezmae with his daughter Lyndall McIntyre.
"We felt that was a perfect way to go and all indicators early on are good.
"Ezmae had 10 pups - eight dogs and two bitches - and while 20 years ago I would have kept the lot, I've just kept two this time. I could have sold 20 if there were that many, such was the interest.
"I kept a red brindle one the same colour as Feral and I took a blue one the same colour as Ezmae."
Among the other pup owners are: Jack Smith, trainer of Miss Ezmae and Feral Franky, who has two pups; former AFL goalkicking superstar Tony Lockett who also has two; Dubbo club president Shayne Stiff; and Clay Mawson who raced the brilliant Jungle Deuce.
"When I got the straw for Collision from Tony Lockett it was in return for a pup and he wanted a bitch so he got one, but he also bought a dog as well, and Clay got the other bitch," Nicol said. The pups are now almost seven months old and are being reared at Sunnylodge in Cudal.
While there is still several months to go before they are broken in, they are "doing everything right" at the moment according to Sunnylodge's Sandra Spratt.
"They are beautiful, very forward pups, they have been behind the drag lure, and are all showing great potential," she said.
"They are only six months old but they are doing everything they need to do at this stage, they are very friendly and not shy at all. They have done everything we have asked.
"I was actually a bit nervous about taking them on for rearing, because of the hype around them, but they have been really easy and they're doing it all themselves."
While they won't hit our racetracks until mid to late 2024, Nicol knows that when they begin breaking in, that's when he will get an idea of their potential.
"You are always hopeful with young pups, and it's great to know that from all reports they are doing everything right, and everyone is impressed, but the reality is, you just never know until they break in. Some don't break in that well but come good, but I've found that when they break in, that gives you a big idea of what the future will be like. Until then you just wait and hope."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.