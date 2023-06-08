It might not rival the Jacaranda Festival but if pre-event interest is any gauge, the upcoming Thunderbolt at Grafton will be one of the events of the year.
Tickets to attend the world's richest shortcourse race have been moving fast with already 1500 gone, ensuring it will be one of the biggest crowds the track has seen since the halcyon days of their annual winter carnival.
Thunderbolt heats are currently being run at Wagga, Bulli, Gosford, Taree, Goulburn, Richmond, Dubbo and Grafton, before semi-finals of the event are held on June 18.
The $75,000 to the winner final takes place on June 24.
But it's not only the racing that is attracting a crowd. Country music stars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley will be performing before the first and again after the last on Thunderbolt night, so it's not surprising tickets are going fast.
Gates open at 3pm and anyone interested in what will be a fantastic family day, can book tickets online at www.tickets-thedogs.com.au.
The Thunderbolt was staged for the first time in 2022 with Integrity Mate the inaugural winner.
The race is one of a quartet of 'world's richest events' staged by GRNSW each year. Already the middle-distance Country Classic has been run at Dubbo, and the distance feature, the Ladbrokes 715 at The Gardens. After the Thunderbolt we have the Million Dollar Chase, with more than $2 million on offer in the series which culminates at Wentworth Park on October 13.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
