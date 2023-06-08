Queensland may have once again fired the first shot in the annual rugby league State of Origin winning game one in Adelaide, but NSW are looking for revenge in the two greyhound editions of their Origin events.
The NSW Squad has been named for the $360,000 Origin Greyhound Series at Albion Park on June 15, with teams to contest the Origin Sprint, Origin Distance and Origin Match Race to be finalised closer to the race night. The NSW squad is headlined by She's A Pearl - the 2022 Group 1 Golden Easter Egg and TAB Million Dollar Chase winner - along with Simply Limelight, who won the 2023 Group 1 Golden Easter Egg, as well as stayer Zipping Orlando whose recently claimed the world's richest distance race, the $500,000 to the winner, Ladbrokes 715 at The Gardens.
NSW will also be looking to defend the Straight Of Origin title won by Darren Sultana's Mr America in 2022.
Shall Not is owned by NSW Origin Greyhound Series coach Terry Hill.
We recently mentioned in this column the exploits of promising young dog Like Wildfire, and he continues to set the tracks alight, this time at The Gardens at Newcastle, clocking 33.88s to shatter the track record of Tania Keeping (34.14s) over the 600m on June 3.
That follows his track record run at Gosford over the 603m a week earlier.
The latest win took the Michael Ivers-trained dog record to five wins from as many outings, and then the 16 1/4 length margin at The Gardens took his overall winning margins in his five races to a staggering 45 1/4 lengths.
Wayne and Sharron Wilmott are heading to Grafton on June 18 for the semi-finals of the world's richest shortcourse race The Thunderbolt after their speedster Talakai was brilliant in winning a heat of the event at Wagga recently.
A mad Cronulla Sharks fan, Wayne named the dog after their centre Siosifa Talakai, and the dog had no trouble living up to his famous name, not only winning but clocking 17.94s to slice .01s off the track record set by champion bitch She's A Pearl in her race debut in May 2021.
After a hugely successful adoption day at Coffs Harbour on June 4, the Greyhounds As Pets team will host their next event at Macarthur Pets at Gregory Hills on June 18.
Around 30 dogs will be available on the day which runs from 10am to 2pm.
For details of all GAP activities, head to www.gapnsw.com.au.
