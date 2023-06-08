The NSW Squad has been named for the $360,000 Origin Greyhound Series at Albion Park on June 15, with teams to contest the Origin Sprint, Origin Distance and Origin Match Race to be finalised closer to the race night. The NSW squad is headlined by She's A Pearl - the 2022 Group 1 Golden Easter Egg and TAB Million Dollar Chase winner - along with Simply Limelight, who won the 2023 Group 1 Golden Easter Egg, as well as stayer Zipping Orlando whose recently claimed the world's richest distance race, the $500,000 to the winner, Ladbrokes 715 at The Gardens.