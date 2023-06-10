IT takes a brave band to knock back Glastonbury.
In the world of live music, there's arguably no festival that's more iconic than the old sludge in the mud.
The English rite of passage has hosted everyone from legendary rockers Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen to the hottest contemporary talent like Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce.
But when Glastonbury came calling to Australian soul-rockers The Teskey Brothers, they politely declined.
"We noticed with the big festivals we've done in America that when they offer you that amount of money, yes it's an absolute honour to play these festivals, but it's a massive tell of what they think of you and where they'll place you at the festival," Sam Teskey says over Zoom from the UK.
"We've done a few festivals enough to know what that means and what time you'll be on and what stage you're gonna be on."
The ballsy gamble paid off. The promoters came back a year later with a revised offer and later this month the siblings from Warrandyte, in Melbourne's north-east outskirts, will make their Glastonbury debut next to US rock heavyweights Queens Of The Stone Age and The War On Drugs.
"We're blown away with that," Sam says. "That offer came to the table quite recently and we were stoked because we'd previously turned down Glastonbury because it wasn't the right slot and time."
The Glastonbury decision is indicative of the confidence Sam and his older sibling Josh have in their band. Since the release of their breakthrough second album Run Home Slow in 2019, their nostalgic brand of '60s soul-rock has continued to be warmly embraced by an ever-growing fan base.
They've won four ARIA Awards, released several live albums, dabbled in side projects and become one of Australia's most bankable live acts.
So it came as a surprise last November when it was announced that drummer Liam Gough and bassist Brendon Love were exiting the four-piece, leaving just Josh (vocals, guitar) and Sam (lead guitar).
Gough and Love had been with the band since its 2008 inception.
"I think we needed to bring it back to the roots, of just me and Josh, in order for us to continue on really," Sams says. "That was our main thing really.
"It was either kind of give up or get back to the roots a little bit with me and Josh."
Shortly after Gough and Love's departure, Sam and Josh headed to Sydney to begin recording album No.3 with producer Eric J Dubowsky, who is best known for working with electronic juggernauts Flume and The Chemical Brothers.
While initially it sounded like a bizarre union, Sam says working with Dubowksy was a revelation.
"The initial thing is we just got on with him really well when we first met him," he says.
"We got chatting and realised, despite what our musical genre differences were, the main role of a producer is to really get the best performance out of the music you play. No matter who we got, Josh and I would have stuck pretty true to what we normally do."
The result is The Winding Way. The first half of the record is classic Teskey Brothers.
Josh's rich vocal covers everything like a sweet molasses and the warm horns fresh out the soulful arrangements on the immediate Oceans Of Emotions and London Bridge.
A common accusation levelled at The Teskey Brothers is that they're overly derivative of soul legends like Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett, but as the second half of The Winding Way plays out, it's apparent Josh and Sam were in a experimental mood.
The epic Rich Man features a stomping blues riff reminiscent of The Beatles' I Want You (She's So Heavy) and Blind Without You displays a dark blues undertone rarely seen from The Teskeys Brothers.
"The fact our second album [Run Home Slow] did better than the first [Half Mile Harvest], it gave us a bit of hope for this one. We weren't too worried about it," Sam says.
"It was part of the reason why the B-side seems a bit more of an exploration because we felt bold knowing we've developed a core fan base over the years."
Success has a way of testing relationships and fuelling animosities. Plenty of families have split in the music business, such as Oasis' Gallagher brothers and The Beach Boys' Wilson clan - but the Teskeys are rock solid.
"It's brought us together a lot more," Sam says of success. "It's pretty awesome to work that closely with your brother.
"It's interesting, we never had too many issues, Josh and I. We always see eye to eye with a lot of things.
"Over this last record we had glimpses of where we see differently, but we're pretty good at saying, 'let's figure it out.'
"In that way we're not typical brothers where we fight all the time."
The Teskey Brothers release their album The Winding Way next Friday.
The Teskey Brothers' national album tours visits the Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (December 1); Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (December 2); Riverstage, Brisbane (December 16); Canberra Theatre, Canberra (January 20) and Odeon Theatre, Hobart (February 2).
