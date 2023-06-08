Police are appealing for information after a pursuit involving an SUV through Lake Macquarie last night.
Newcastle Proactive Crime Team Police attempted to stop the car for displaying an altered registration plate on Palmers Road, Freemans Waterhole around 7:45pm on Wednesday.
The pursuit was supported by officers from the Raptor North strike force and the dog unit.
The abandoned SUV was later found on Park Parade, Booragul, after the chase ceased. The car will now undergo forensic investigation by Newcastle City Police.
Police are appealing for a man of Aboriginal appearance of medium build with short black hair. He is believed to be around 35-years-old. He was wearing a white shirt and shorts at the time of the incident.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
