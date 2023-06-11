Newcastle Herald
Former NSW Nationals deputy John Turner shares King's birthday honour with family

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
June 12 2023 - 2:00am
Former Nationals member for Myall Lakes and Cessnock councillor John Turner. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Former NSW Nationals deputy leader and Cessnock councillor John Turner said he would share his King's birthday honour with his family on Monday.

