Knights coach insists Daniel Saifiti, Bradman Best are going nowhere

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has backed Daniel Saifiti for a State of Origin recall, while insisting Newcastle have no intention of releasing their pack leader to join a rival club.
With NSW 1-0 down and in need of an upset victory at Suncorp Stadium on June 21 to keep the interstate series alive, O'Brien urged the Blues to re-consider the merits of Saifiti and his brother Jacob.
Daniel has played in seven Origins, helping NSW win titles in 2019 and 2021, while Jacob made his debut in last year's third and deciding game, marking the occasion with a barnstorming try.
The "Twin Towers" were overlooked for the Blues' series-opening loss in Adelaide but O'Brien had no doubt they could make an impact if included for Origin II.
They won't get a better chance to underline their credentials than in Saturday's clash with high-flying Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.
"I've stated publicly before that Daniel has never played a bad Origin," O'Brien said.
"I thought what Jacob did up at Suncorp last year was exceptional when he came on the field.
"He had three big moments in the game. I think he came up with a big shot in defence, pushed up in support and caused a line break and then scored a try.
"So he wouldn't be daunted about going to Suncorp.
"But first things first. I want them to play well on the weekend. That's the thing that they can control."
Speculation surfaced last month that Daniel, along with young centre Bradman Best, had been given permission to explore the marketplace, despite being contracted to Newcastle until the end of 2026 and 2024 respectively.
Saifiti has been linked to Canterbury and, coincidently, Bulldogs football manager Phil Gould was spotted in a Newcastle cafe on Thursday.
"I don't talk about recruitment and retention, but I will say publicly we don't want to get rid of our local players," O'Brien said.
"We don't want to get rid of Daniel and Bradman.
"If I speculate on everything that starts outside our walls, then I'll be here all day with you.
"But I've spoken to both of those guys. I've spoken to the club.
"We want both of those guys here.
"They've got long-term contracts and I think they're both playing well ... the club has assured me we have not shopped those two guys to any clubs and they are in our plans."
Daniel Saifiti has been a cornerstone of Newcastle's pack for the past eight seasons, stringing together 151 top-grade games.
He has not missed a game this year, despite nursing a shoulder injury since the round-three loss to the Dolphins.
Best, still only 21, is starting to realise his undoubted potential after three injury-interrupted seasons. Like Saifiti, he has played in every game this year.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.