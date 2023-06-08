Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Knights coach insists Daniel Saifiti, Bradman Best are going nowhere

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 8 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANIEL SAIFITI
DANIEL SAIFITI

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has backed Daniel Saifiti for a State of Origin recall, while insisting Newcastle have no intention of releasing their pack leader to join a rival club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.