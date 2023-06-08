Newcastle Herald
Greg Prichard: How to save the Blues

By Greg Prichard
June 8 2023 - 5:00pm
There is no need to pick between Adam Reynolds and Nicho Hynes in the NSW team for State of Origin II when the best option would be to combine them in the halves.

