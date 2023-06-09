Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football
Analysis

The Lowedown: A huge moment for Ange Postecoglou and for Australian football: David Lowe

By David Lowe
June 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ange Postecoglou. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ange Postecoglou. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

My last column before a short break, and a look at the Women's World Cup in July, has landed at a poignant time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.