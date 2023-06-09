My last column before a short break, and a look at the Women's World Cup in July, has landed at a poignant time.
Ange Postecoglou has taken the largest step in the history of Australia's managerial exponents, and within a week the game has lost one of its founding fathers Rale Rasic at the age of 87.
Rasic was immensely proud of his 1974 team, who were our first to qualify for the World Cup, and rightly so. Many of his anecdotes started with, or included the phrase, "In 74". Seldom have I seen a manager with such love for a group of players, or indeed the individuals from that side.
Postecoglou has been announced as manager of Tottenham Hotspur. For those unsure about the gravitas of the appointment, his predecessors include Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte.
This is a huge moment for Ange, for Australian football, and those with broader coaching ambitions, and the task at hand is no snack. If you're not wishing him well, you are pretty hard to please.
The Mariners smashed Melbourne City 6-1, in a result that was hard to fathom. The pitch held up well, although City seemed to be running uphill for much of the contest! Jason Cummings walked the walk, after talking the talk, and his contribution was supplemented by a ravenous supporting cast.
It's a scoreline that could cost Rado Vidisic his job, but his players need to take a good look at themselves. It is a contest, first and foremost, and to lose by such a margin on the biggest stage suggests most forgot about that.
The Mariners' performance was quite rightly lauded by Robert Dillon in Monday's Herald. (Incidentally, there were about 14 pages of sport in a rival paper with nary a whisper about the grand final).
Shane Mattiske, the Jets' executive chairman, also congratulated the Mariners, noting a number of similarities in the DNA, and circumstances, of both the Mariners and the Jets.
What he didn't mention was a gross lack of humility in the underperforming Jets, which annoys the educated fan, and affects the accumulation of points.
The shambolic sacking of women's coach Ash Wilson was poorly handled, embarrassingly changed little in terms of results, and led to an internal review that concluded the team needed better players. Genius! Stevie Wonder knew that.
The one time I can remember the team has played finals football was when the squad had a smattering of Matildas and a German international with 180 caps! Wonder why?
The men's first team will also be reviewed, with the coach front and centre. What the? Standard business practice, not.
The fans can hardly be inspired by the signing of three or four project players to date. It's very much the story of recent seasons. The purchase of the club seems further away than ever.
Ruben Zadkovich, however, does not, having left Perth to explore other options. I have heard a couple of whispers, but nothing concrete.
The recruitment phase in coming weeks will be vital for Newcastle. How many more fruitless seasons are accepted as par for the course?
I think the Jets had enough firepower in the past two seasons to qualify, had they parked the ego bus in some important games. Will we see a modified approach? I have my doubts.
See you for the Women's World Cup. Best wishes to Ange, and vale Rale Rasic.
