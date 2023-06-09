JASON Hoffman, Kosta Grozos and Daniel Stynes are close to finalising new deals at the Newcastle Jets but co-captain Matt Jurman has parted ways with the A-League club.
The Newcastle Herald understands that Jurman, who was off contract, is in advanced talks with Macarthur FC.
His exit follows that of goalkeeper Jack Duncan, who was released from the final year of his deal on Thursday and has since joined the Wellington Phoenix.
The Duncan development followed the recruitment of shot-stopper Ryan Scott from Western United until the end of the 2024-24 season. Home-grown third-choice keeper Noah James is off contact at the end of the month.
If, as expected, the retention of Hoffman, Grozos and Stynes is confirmed, it will take the Jets roster to 18 players. Western Sydney Wanderers fullback Daniel Wilmering is also understood to have agreed to terms.
The final five places on the list are expected to be filled by attackers
The Jets are yet to replace striker Beka Mikeltadze, wingers Jaushua Sotirio and Manabu Saito and box-to-box midfielder Angus Thurgate.
Exciting Sydney FC teenage winger Clayton Taylor has been linked to a move up the M1.
Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson is the only visa player on the books for next season, leaving four spots available.
The Jets assemble for preseason training on June 20 ahead of the Australian Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory in Darwin on July 17.
"Our players are coming back early to give them time to prepare for that game," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said. "We are actively locking down the squad for next season and there will be further announcements very soon."
Jurman, 33, has spent the past two years with the Jets in leadership roles.
The former Socceroo started 19 games last season, mainly partnering Jenkinson in the heart of defence.
His departure will open the door for emerging centrebacks Mark Natta and Phil Cancar.
Natta collected the Jets' Rising Star award last season and played the final three games at left back.
The Jets finished last season in 10th spot and under normal circumstance would be taking on the 11th-placed Victory at home to secure a start in the Australia Cup round of 32.
However, Football Australia, who run the nation-wide knockout, have signed a deal with the Northern Territory government to take the play-offs to Darwin. Perth Glory tackle Macarthur on July 18.
"It is not the home game we were hoping for and would have ordinarily had," Mattiske said. "Ultimately that is a matter for Football Australia, but our clear preference was to be playing at home in front of our fans.
"We want to be playing for trophies and the Australia Cup is a competition we are focused on and straight up we will be playing Melbourne Victory.
"Playing in Darwin will bring its own challenges. We have to adapt.
"We want to be playing in the round of 32 and we want to be there at the end of the competition."
