A-League Soccer, 2023: Co-captain Matt Jurman departs, trio set to sign extensions with Newcastle Jets

By James Gardiner
Updated June 9 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
Matt Jurman has departed the Newcastle Jets and is expected to link with Macathur FC. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
JASON Hoffman, Kosta Grozos and Daniel Stynes are close to finalising new deals at the Newcastle Jets but co-captain Matt Jurman has parted ways with the A-League club.

