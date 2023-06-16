Nominations open for Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame Advertising Feature

Sam Poolman, Clayton Zane and Mavis Randle at the 2022 induction. Picture supplied

The 31st annual Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame is open for nominations for the 2023 intake, with an induction ceremony to be held at Newcastle Harness Racing Club, Broadmeadow in late August.

The Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame, co-ordinated by the Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS), is made up of more than 400 top athletes who have represented Australia or competed in an international tournament and were born and/or played in the Hunter region at the junior or senior level.

Last year, five athletes and officials received the elite honour of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Those inducted were:

Clayton Zane (Football)

The late Colin John King (Parachuting/Sky Diving)

Samantha Poolman (Netball)

Katie-Rae Ebzery (Basketball)

Mavis Randle AM (Hockey Officiating)

The 2023 intake of athletes will join the likes of well-known Novocastrians Jenni Screen, Ray Baartz, Mark Richards and Danny Buderus, to name a few.

To be eligible to be inducted into the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame, nominees must have represented Australia as an athlete or official at an authorised event, must be retired from their professional sport and born or competed/officiated for a team/association in the Hunter region.

Brett O'Farrell, chief executive officer of HAS, said of the event: "We are very excited to yet again host the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame.



"It is a great chance to recognise and celebrate the careers of athletes in the Hunter region with their family and friends, and to honour the impact that sport has on our region.

"In honour of the upcoming 2024 Olympics, it is always exciting to reflect on the past and to celebrate the past achievements of our local athletes, athletes who are both newly and long retired from professional sport," Mr O'Farrell said.



"It is an opportunity to reflect and honour these people for reaching the highest point in their sport.



"We look forward to celebrating our 2023 intake of athletes in August with our Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame committee, HAS board members and of course our inductees' friends and families."

For details, please visit hunteracademy.org.au/hall-of-fame. Nominations close on Sunday, July 16.