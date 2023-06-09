Warners Bay coach Nathan Harkness and Singleton mentor Nadene McBride will head up the region's men's and women's rep teams, respectively, for next month's fixtures against South Coast.
The AFL Hunter Central Coast revealed the appointments and squads ahead of the July 1 matches at Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground.
Harkness, who co-coached an 88-47 win over South Coast in 2019, has named, with assistance, a squad of 40-odd players.
He is expecting to have a youthful team given short lead-in time and that the game is on during a general Black Diamond Cup bye.
"It would be fantastic to have all players available but I understand there will be injuries and people away," he said. "It's just a great opportunity to get our best players together and create relationships within the league that maybe wouldn't normally happen."
The most recent men's rep match was in 2021, when South Coast won 81-48 in Wollongong. The women will be chasing a third consecutive win after beating Sydney's Inner West 14.10 (94) to 0.0 (0) in February and South Coast 6.6 (36) to 3.4 (22) in 2021. McBride is hopeful of strong availability.
"It's not just for Women's Cup players, in the Plate teams there would be some girls who are standouts in their team that could fit into our side," she said.
Men's rep squad
Women's rep squad
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
