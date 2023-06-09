Newcastle Herald
Hunter Central Coast AFL senior representative coaches, squads announced for July 1 games against South Coast

MM
By Max McKinney
June 9 2023 - 6:30pm
Nathan Harkness, right, will coach the men's representative side next month. Picture by Marina Neil
Nathan Harkness, right, will coach the men's representative side next month. Picture by Marina Neil

Warners Bay coach Nathan Harkness and Singleton mentor Nadene McBride will head up the region's men's and women's rep teams, respectively, for next month's fixtures against South Coast.

