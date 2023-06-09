RORY Walker has his sights set squarely on one goal.
The 24-year-old representative wants to defend Newcastle's home turf over the June long weekend and reclaim the Hockey NSW State Championships prize they last collected in 2019.
"We want to defend it [home venue]," Walker told the Newcastle Herald ahead of the men's open competition.
"We've gone close the last two years but had unlucky losses in the end, if felt like we were a good chance.
"Illawarra [South Coast] are probably our strongest competition in the pool and if we can overcome them and go through to the semi-final then anything can happen.
"I think we'll underperform if we're not playing the last game of the day on Monday."
Newcastle International Hockey Centre will host the annual carnival from Saturday to Monday with 29 teams entered across three divisions.
Walker, fellow NSW Pride squad member Sam Mudford, Matt Magann, captain Nick Hill and returning James Piper were all part of Newcastle's top-tier title three years ago, defeating Illawarra South Coast in a penalty shootout in Sydney.
The likes of Ed Hunt, Lukas Gremm, Bayden Smith, Kurt Walters and Ryan Woolnough are still teenagers with several debuting in the Newcastle senior ranks.
"When you see who we had in 2019 when we won it, completely different team now with a younger crop. Probably an average age of 22 even," Walker said.
"Hopefully it serves us well. We've got four or five boys who have been there and done that, plus a lot of younger legs."
Newcastle start against Sydney South on Saturday (11:45am) before clashing with Central Coast (4:45pm). Sunday sees a double with Grafton (9:15am) and Illawarra South Coast (1pm). Play-offs take place on Monday.
Tamworth, Metro South West, Lithgow, North West Sydney and Sydney East are in the other pool.
Meanwhile, the Hockeyroos will back up against world No.1 The Netherlands in Eindhoven on Sunday night (AEST) following a heavy first-up defeat. Rosie Malone netted twice for the Australian women's team as they opened the Pro League series with a 7-2 loss on Friday morning (AEST).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
