RILEY Klugerman remembers visiting a Northstars game on a previous visit to Newcastle, maybe even skating with one of his current teammates.
He always wanted to come back for another look at the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL).
Klugerman has now returned to his mum's hometown and already made quite the impact at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
Born and bred in Canada, the 20-year-old recently landed Down Under after securing a dual passport and has since made three AIHL appearances.
"It was unbelievable. The fans were great. I didn't blackout, but it's kind of hard to remember. It was really exciting scoring that," he said about the wraparound goal.
Klugerman, coming off two campaigns at Hearst Lumberjacks in North Ontario, will next head to Concordia University in the US state of Wisconsin.
The Northstars have consecutive double header weekends, starting at home with the Melbourne Mustangs on Saturday (5pm) and Perth Thunder on Sunday (4pm).
This marks the last of six straight matches in Newcastle before hitting the road to Canberra (June 17) and Central Coast (June 18).
The Northstars (18 points) sit third on the conference B ladder, moving up the AIHL ranks amid a five-game winning streak after dropping three of their first four.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
