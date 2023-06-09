MAITLAND haven't lost a game at home in 2023.
In fact, the Pickers haven't dropped many matches at Maitland Sportsground for a while.
Newcastle Rugby League's reigning minor-major premiers have only missed maximum points three times when hosting over the last four campaigns.
Maitland drew with Central (20-all) in 2022, went down to Cessnock in 2021 and were edged out by Glebe Burwood (26-24) in the last round of a stand-alone President's Cup during a COVID-impacted 2020.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry says they "always have" tried to put an emphasis on keeping visitors at bay.
"Obviously you want to create a bit of a tough place to play," Lantry said.
"Although in saying that, it's an appealing place to come for most away teams. We put a price tag on making sure we go undefeated at home and so far we've been able to do that [in 2023]."
Having already accounted for Lakes (38-24), Souths (20-12), Macquarie (25-16), The Entrance (25-18) and Kurri Kurri (40-12) at Maitland in the opening 10 rounds, the Pickers now welcome Wyong on Saturday.
It marks a third straight encounter in postcode 2320 and Maitland's third last for the regular rounds, meaning four of their following six will be away.
"There's some tough road trips in there - Entrance away, the Bay have turned a bit of corner and Souths on Sleapy's Day is great to be part of but also a challenging environment down at Townson," Lantry said.
"Cessnock at home is obviously a tough one for us as well. But if we can win our home games, you wouldn't want to drop any more than one [away game] going into finals.
"It might be the difference between a top-three finish, the difference between being minor premiers or not being minor premiers.
"It's an interesting finish for us but it's a quality competition and very tight."
The Pickers (18 points) are now outright leaders on the Newcastle RL ladder for the first time this year, two ahead of Cessnock and upcoming opponents Wyong (16).
Lantry is looking for an improved display from last weekend.
"That was one of the most disappointing performances I've seen from the footy team in a long time," he said.
"We had too many good players way off the pace and if we turn up like that against Wyong they'll put 30 on us."
Wyong are coming off back-to-back wins against Macquarie (22-14) and Cessnock (26-18).
Saturday also sees Coalfields clubs Cessnock and Kurri at home to Central and Lakes respectively while Entrance visit Macquarie.
Sunday's sole fixture has fourth-placed Souths travelling to Tomaree Sportsground to meet Northern Hawks. Wests have the bye.
