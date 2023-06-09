Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rugby union: Hunter have point to prove as skipper Sam Callow targets NSW Country Cockatoos recall

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter captain Sam Callow. Picture by Marina Neil
Hunter captain Sam Callow. Picture by Marina Neil

SAM Callow had not long finished school and was picking cotton and driving a header on farms near Moree when he last played at the NSW Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.