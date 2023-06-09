SAM Callow had not long finished school and was picking cotton and driving a header on farms near Moree when he last played at the NSW Country Championships.
Callow starred for a Central North side that struggled and earned selection in the NSW Country Cockatoos squads in 2017 and 2018.
Now 25 and working as a plumber and playing for Maitland, Callow will lead a new-look Hunter outfit at the Country Championships in Tamworth this weekend.
Hunter will contest the Richardson Shield after finishing seventh last year.
"The team has come together well," said Callow, who spent two seasons in Sydney at Easts before joining the Blacks in 2021. "Some really strong players have put their hand up. We want to prove a point and show that the zone hasn't lost its strength since the Wildfires have come into the Shute Shield."
Callow also has his eyes on a return to the Country squad.
"The last time I played for Country, I was fresh out of school," the breakaway said. "I was living in Moree and figuring out what I wanted to do with myself.
"Back then, the Country program was two games against Queensland Country and ACT. Now there is an Australian Championships in Brisbane to work towards."
The nine zone teams have been split into three pools.
The top six teams from 2022 will contest the Caldwell Cup. Pool A is made up of defending champions Central Coast, Illawarra and Central North. Central West, Far North Coast and Mid North Coast are pool B.
Hunter, who lost to Central West (23-0) and Illawarra (50-3) in the preliminary games last year, are in Pool C alongside Western Plains and New England.
The winner of Pool A and Pool B will meet in the final of the Caldwell Cup.
The winner of Pool C will play the fifth-placed team from Pool A and B for the Richardson Shield.
"At this level, everyone knows how to play footy," said Callow, who is also captain at Maitland. "It is about working as a team unit."
Callow is one of six Blacks alongside Harry Chapman, Pat Batey, Zane Dalliinger, Mick Taylor and Sam Parkinson, in the 23-man squad.
Hunter finalised preparations at a joint training session with the Wildfires on Thursday night.
"We looked really sharp, considering we were running against opposition for the first time," Callow said. "We did some live scrums and the backs ran against the Wildfires backs. At the end, we had a 20-minute scrimmage where we went through different game scenarios. We played off the back of lineouts and scrums, did some exits and plays off front-foot ball. There were minimal mistakes, which was good going into the weekend."
Hunter coach Martin Brett has made three changes to the squad with prop Tom Vincent, hooker Pat Teddy and winger Jesse Bridge, who was selected from suburban club Medowie, all late scratchings.
Geraint Weaver, Lachlan Summers and Billy Menchin are the new additions.
"It doesn't change how we will go about things," Brett said. "We want to play direct early. Punch it through the middle and then look to use our backs.
"It was good training with the Wildfires. The skill level and intensity was up a notch and the boys had to lift. Our scrum, in particular, was really strong."
Hunter: 1 Tiwana Thompson-Paringatai, 2 Matt Baggs, 3 Harry Chapman, 4 Hunter Burke, 5 Zane Dallinger, 6 Sam Callow (c), 7 Rhys Bray, 8 Toa Havea, 9 Murray Sutherland, 10 Kalani Grant, 11 Billy Menchin, 12 Raniera Petersen, 13 Hamish McKie, 14 Shaq Gaby, 15 Pat Batey, 16 Dave Aoke, 17 Geraint Weaver, 18 Sam Townsley, 19 Marcus Christensen, 20 Nick Wald, 21 Sam Parkinson, 22 Mick Taylor, 23 Lachy Summers.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
