Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

Fun aplenty this weekend: Smoke In Broke, Festival Of The Fleeces, Harvest Festival and more

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smoke In Broke co-founder Randi Thraves will be cooking up a storm this weekend. Picture file
Smoke In Broke co-founder Randi Thraves will be cooking up a storm this weekend. Picture file

THE flagrance of barbecues and community spirit will be wafting throughout Broke this weekend with the return of the meat-lovers wonderland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.